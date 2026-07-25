Priyanka Gandhi Vadra hailed Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation over the NEET-UG paper leak, calling it a victory for India's youth. She said people have started to 'claim our country back' and lauded Rahul Gandhi's role.

Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Saturday welcomed Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation, stating that the people have begun to "claim their country back." Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation came amid the widespread protests against the NEET-UG paper leak in May, after which the re-examination was held on June 21.

Speaking to reporters in her Lok Sabha constituency Wayanad, Priyanka Gandhi also lauded Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha and her brother, Rahul Gandhi and Congress for their role in the nationwide protests over the NEET-UG paper leak. The Congress leader said, "I am happy for many reasons. But the main reason is that today, July 25, 2026, is the day when the people of our country have started claiming our country back from those who tried to destroy the constitution and suppress the voice of our people. This is a victory for the youth of India; I am proud of each one who stood there. They have done it in the way Mahatma Gandhi taught us."

"This is a lesson to every ruler of the country; you have to listen to the will of the people. The will of the people is paramount; nothing is above it. No single leader, no dictator, no force can stop the will of the Indian people," she added.

Priyanka lauds Rahul Gandhi, slams RSS

She highlighted that Rahul Gandhi led the party and its students and youth wings to support the nationwide students' movement. She said, "We in the Congress Party have tried our best to support them in the strongest way possible. Rahul Gandhi has been speaking about the issue of paper leaks and examination reforms for a long time. I think it has been more than two or three years that he has consistently raised this issue. I also want to compliment him because he raised this issue and inspired the rest of us in the party, the NSUI, and the Youth Congress not only to support the students but also to build a movement across the country for students' rights and for reform of our education system."

Further, the Congress MP said that the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh has filled significant positions in universities. "I believe this is only the beginning, but I am really happy. I became a little emotional when I heard this news because, many times over the last 10 or 12 years, I have asked myself: When are our young people going to wake up? Look at what is being done to our country. The RSS is filling the entire education system, every post, every vice-chancellor's position. The ideology of our forefathers is being undermined. Force is being used against young people and against anyone who raises their voice in protest. Today, I am a very happy person because the youth of our country have spoken, and nobody will ever dare to silence their voices," she added.

Opposition, activists react

Keralam Chief Minister VD Satheesan also hailed Rahul Gandhi and the youth. "They came, they fought, and they won. Gen Z has shown the way. Democracy stands stronger and constitutional values have prevailed. I salute Rahul Gandhi ji and the entire Opposition for standing firmly with the youth and carrying this historic fight forward--both inside and outside Parliament. Today, we also remember the young lives lost in the wake of question paper leaks. Their sacrifice will never be forgotten," Satheesan posted on X.

The Cockroach Janata Party (CJP), beginning as a satirical social media account from CJI Surya Kant's remarks, led the movement along with activist Sonam Wangchuk at Jantar Mantar in the national capital, demanding Pradhan's resignation. Congress and the opposition also joined the call for the resignation, with protests on the streets of Delhi and outside Parliament.

Meanwhile, Union Ministers JP Nadda and Jitendra Singh will hold the third round of talks with the CJP. CJP has demanded the acceptance of their three demands in writing. CJP's three demands included resignation of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, Rs 1 crore compensation for the families of the NEET aspirants who died by suicide and withdrawal of FIRs against protesters.