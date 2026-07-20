Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav launched a scathing attack on the Centre over the NEET-UG paper leak, criticising the police handling of protesters and questioning if the government is driven by ego rather than public welfare.

Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav on Monday launched a scathing attack on the Central government over the NEET-UG paper leak controversy and the police handling of student protesters, alleging that the administration is driven by "ego" rather than a commitment to public welfare.

Speaking to reporters, Yadav criticised the detention and alleged manhandling of students. "They are keeping protesters in police stations and beating students outside. What kind of government is this that talks about 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas' but doesn't want to listen to children? Is it a government or is it your ego? If it were a government, it would listen to the children," he said.

Yadav Questions NTA Credibility, 'Amrit Kaal' Slogan

Raising questions over the integrity of the National Testing Agency (NTA) and the conduct of national exams, the SP chief asked, "If the NEET examination happened and there was cheating, who is responsible? What about the credibility? Who was supposed to prepare for this?"

Yadav also took a swipe at the government's slogans of 'Vishwaguru' and 'Amrit Kaal,' linking the unrest among the youth to the lack of employment opportunities. "They want to become 'Vishwaguru' and say it's 'Amrit Kaal' (golden era), but they can't even remove their ministers. You haven't provided jobs or employment. If jobs had been provided, would the children have taken to the streets?" he said.

Emphasising the right to protest, Yadav compared the current situation to the British era. "Right now, the primary question is that the NEET students must get justice, and the protesting students who have come here must be treated well. When people sat in protest, even the British actually listened to them. That is why Gandhi is revered across the world today--he showed the path of protest."

Police Disperse Protesters in Delhi

This comes after the police resorted to using a mild lathi charge to disperse hundreds of protesters attempting to march toward the Parliament House. The demonstration, which began at Jantar Mantar, led to significant traffic disruptions in the national capital as security personnel were deployed in large numbers to contain the surging crowd.

Meanwhile, Security at Parliament was beefed up, with several entry gates to the premises closed as the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) protest intensified. This follows the CJP's call for a 'Sansad Chalo' march, which saw activists and protesters gather at Jantar Mantar. In anticipation of the march and the commencement of the Monsoon Session, security personnel were deployed in large numbers and conducted intensive security drills to ensure the area remained secure.

Activist Ends Hunger Strike, CJP Open to Talks

CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke ended his indefinite hunger strike at the request of activist Sonam Wangchuk, who is currently admitted to Safdarjung Hospital. Dipke had begun the fast after Wangchuk was hospitalised on July 18, when his own 21-day hunger strike necessitated medical intervention.

Earlier in the day, CJP activist Saurav Das signalled the organisation's willingness to engage in talks with the government regarding their long-standing demands for examination reforms. (ANI)