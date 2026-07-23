DMK MP Tiruchi Siva gives notice in Rajya Sabha to suspend business and discuss the NEET paper leak controversy. Separately, the Lok Sabha is scheduled to take up the Supreme Court (Number of Judges) Amendment Bill, 2026, for consideration and passing.

Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) MP Tiruchi Siva on Thursday submitted a notice under Rule 267 in the Rajya Sabha, seeking the suspension of the day's proceedings to discuss the NEET paper leak controversy and ongoing nationwide student protests.

In his notice to the Rajya Sabha Secretariat, Siva requested the suspension of Rules 15, 23, and 51, as well as all other listed business for Thursday, to initiate an immediate discussion on the issue. "Under Rule 267 (Notice of Motion for Suspension of rules) of the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in Council of States (Rajya Sabha), I hereby give notice of my intention to move the following motion: I seek your consent, under Rule 267 of the 'Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in the Council of States' to suspend Rules 15, 23, and 51, and any other business listed under any other rule in the List of Business - Revised or otherwise - for 23rd July 2026, in lieu of the following issue of urgent importance: 'To discuss the ongoing student protests at Jantar Mantar over alleged irregularities in NEET-UG examination, seeking transparency and accountability in the education system and Government's response to the said issue,'" the official notice read.

Lok Sabha to Debate Supreme Court Judges Bill

Meanwhile, the Lok Sabha is set to witness a key legislative debate on Thursday as the government moves the Supreme Court (Number of Judges) Amendment Bill, 2026, for consideration and passing. Union Minister Law and Justice Arjun Ram Meghwal is scheduled to introduce the bill, which seeks to amend the Supreme Court (Number of Judges) Act, 1956. The legislative move will be accompanied by a statutory resolution moved by Opposition members Sougata Ray, NK Premachandran, and Dean Kuriakose, expressing the House's disapproval of the Supreme Court (Number of Judges) Amendment Ordinance promulgated by the President on May 16, 2026. As per the revised list of business, both the statutory resolution and the bill will be taken up together.

Key Committee Reports on Agenda

Additionally, the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) is scheduled to present a series of critical reports in Parliament. Committee members KC Venugopal and Dharmendra Yadav will table the 48th report concerning delays in the production of the electronically upgraded 155mm/45 Calibre Gun System 'DHANUSH'. Other PAC reports will cover the management of defence offsets, a loss exceeding ₹62 crore incurred due to defective ammunition supplied to the Army by the Ordnance Factory in Badmal, and non-compliance regarding the timely submission of Action Taken Notes on audit paragraphs.

In other parliamentary business, the Standing Committee on Finance, led by Bhartruhari Mahtab and Jayanta Kumar Roy, will present its 36th report on the 'Securities Markets Code, 2025'. Simultaneously, the Standing Committee on Consumer Affairs, Food, and Public Distribution will table reports focusing on the regulation of packaged commodities--with a specific emphasis on sugar content in baby food--and the modernisation of the Public Distribution System (PDS) through database strengthening.

Other Parliamentary Business

Later in the day, the Lok Sabha will hold Question Hour and take up matters under Rule 377. Union Minister of State for Road Transport and Highways Ajay Tamta is scheduled to lay papers on the table. Furthermore, the Secretary-General will report a message from the Rajya Sabha regarding the Joint Committee on the Constitution (One Hundred and Twenty-ninth Amendment) Bill, 2024, and the Union Territories Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2024. Deputy Leader of the Opposition Gaurav Gogoi is also expected to move a motion regarding the 17th Report of the Business Advisory Committee.(ANI)