CJP claims govt sought time until Saturday to decide on Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation over the NEET row. The party said the govt was positive on demands for compensation to suicide victims' families and withdrawing FIRs on students.

CJP Claims Govt Seeks Time on Pradhan's Resignation

After meeting the Union Government representatives including Ministers JP Nadda and Jitendra Singh, the Cockroach Janata Party claimed that the government had sought time till Saturday afternoon to deliberate on their demand for Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation. After the nearly two hour long meeting CJP's National Spokesperson Ashutosh Ranka also claimed that the Government was positive on their other two demands which included compensatoin for suicide victims of the NEET leak and no FIRs against protesting students.

Addressing reporters after the meeting, Ranka said the government had asked for time to consider the demand and expressed hope that Pradhan would be removed from office. "The government has asked for time till tomorrow afternoon on our demand for Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation. We hope the government will remove him soon," Ranka said.

He also claimed that the government had expressed in-principle approval for two other demands raised by the party. Ranka said these include providing compensation to the families of NEET aspirants who died by suicide and withdrawing FIRs and other legal cases registered against students. "The government has expressed in-principle approval on the two demands of compensation for families of NEET aspirants who died by suicide and withdrawal of FIRs and legal cases on students," he said.

The meeting, which took place amid evolving political developments, saw the leaders discussing a range of key issues. The specific agenda of the discussion was not officially disclosed yet.

The CJP, represented by activists Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka, agreed to the dialogue after the government reportedly accepted two of their conditional demands: that no legal action would be taken against peaceful protesters and that adequate compensation would be provided to the families of students affected by the recent exam irregularities. However, the CJP remains firm on its principal demand, seeking the resignation of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

Sonam Wangchuk Ends Hunger Strike

This comes after Social activist Sonam Wangchuk ended his 26-day-long hunger strike after receiving a written assurance from the Union Government regarding the NEET examination issue and systemic reforms in the country's competitive testing framework.

Wangchuk ended his 26-day hunger strike in the presence of Union Ministers JP Nadda and Jitendra Singh at Medanta Hospital. (ANI)