CPI MP P Sandosh Kumar sought a judicial probe into police action against NEET protesters. DMK MP Tiruchi Siva also submitted a notice demanding a discussion on the complete abolition of the 'disastrous' NEET examination in the Rajya Sabha.

CPI MP Seeks Judicial Probe

CPI Rajya Sabha MP P Sandosh Kumar on Tuesday submitted a Suspension of Business Notice under Rule 267, seeking an immediate discussion in the Upper House on constituting an independent judicial commission to probe the alleged police action against students protesting over NEET examination irregularities and the circumstances that led to nationwide student agitations.

In his notice, Kumar urged the Chair to suspend the listed business of the House, including Zero Hour and Question Hour, to deliberate on the demand for an independent inquiry headed by a sitting or retired Supreme Court judge.

According to the notice, the proposed commission should investigate "the brutal police action against the students who protested against the NEET exam irregularities and the circumstances leading to the nationwide student agitation, including allegations relating to examination paper leaks and other irregularities." The CPI MP argued that an inquiry conducted solely by executive agencies may not adequately address concerns regarding independence and impartiality, given the public importance of the issue.

The notice proposes that the judicial commission examine the circumstances leading to nationwide protests over the NEET examination, probe allegations of question paper leaks, examination irregularities, administrative lapses and systemic failures, investigate whether the police action against students in New Delhi was lawful, necessary and proportionate, and recommend institutional, administrative and legal reforms to safeguard the integrity of national entrance examinations and protect students' democratic right to peaceful protest. Calling the matter "definite, urgent and of great public importance," Kumar said it concerns "the future of millions of students, the credibility of India's public examination system, public confidence in national institutions, and the protection of constitutional rights."

DMK MP Demands Abolition of NEET

Meanwhile, Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) MP Tiruchi Siva also submitted a Rule 267 notice demanding an immediate discussion on the abolition of the NEET examination.

Seeking suspension of Rules 15, 23 and 51, along with all other listed business, Siva described NEET as "disastrous" for the country's youth. In his notice, Siva sought a discussion on "the abolition of disastrous NEET exam which has taken hundreds of young lives by suicides, ended bright careers, destroyed families and for spoiling the dreams of rural poor students of becoming doctors." The DMK leader said he was seeking the suspension of all listed business for July 28 to discuss what he termed an issue of urgent public importance concerning the future of medical education and the impact of NEET on students, particularly those from rural and economically weaker backgrounds.

Parliament's Legislative Agenda

The notice comes as Parliament is set for a key legislative day on Tuesday. The Lok Sabha is scheduled to take up the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Amendment Bill, 2026 for consideration and passing. The Bill seeks to strengthen the legal framework against paper leaks and examination malpractices by amending the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Act, 2024.

Meanwhile, the Rajya Sabha is slated to introduce the Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises Development (Amendment) Bill, 2026, while Union Home Minister Amit Shah is scheduled to move the Prevention of Insults to National Honour (Amendment) Bill, 2026 for passage in the Upper House. (ANI)