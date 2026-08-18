McDonald’s has added a distinctly Indian touch to its menu with special offerings for Shravan. The vegetarian menu has gone viral online, with some users loving the idea while others question whether it can really be considered traditional upvas food

McDonald’s has found another way to give its menu an Indian twist. After introducing special offerings around festivals and other occasions, the fast-food chain is now attracting attention for its Shravan Specials.

A picture of the menu displayed at a McDonald’s outlet was shared on X, where a user wrote, “First in my bloodline to see McDonald’s selling upvaas ka khaana.”

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The menu features two Shravan combos that come with unsalted fries and shakes. It also includes the Signature 7 Veggies Burger, along with modified versions of familiar McDonald’s items such as the McAloo Tikki NONG Burger and Mexican McAloo Tikki NONG Burger.

The special menu has been introduced for customers who avoid non-vegetarian food, onion and garlic during Shravan.

Also known as Sawan, Shravan holds special significance for many Hindus and is associated with Lord Shiva. Devotees often observe fasts during the month and follow specific dietary practices, although the rules can vary depending on family traditions and regional customs.

‘Wake Me Up When We Get McSabudana Tikki Burger’

The unusual menu quickly became a talking point on social media. While some users were amused to see McDonald’s introduce a Shravan-specific menu, others immediately began comparing it with the food traditionally associated with vrat and upvas.

One user joked, “Wake me up when we get a McSabudana Tikki Burger.”

Another took the joke further, saying the menu would only count if it included a sabudana tikki served in a rajgira bun, rock-salted fries and a makhana milkshake.

The comments highlighted how different the idea of fasting food can be from one person to another. Sabudana, rajgira, makhana, fruits and certain other ingredients are commonly associated with vrat meals, although what is permitted during a fast can differ according to individual beliefs and traditions.

For many social media users, therefore, a vegetarian burger and unsalted fries did not automatically make the meal suitable for upvas.

Why Are People Questioning The Shravan Specials?

The conversation went beyond the menu itself, with some users questioning how the food is prepared.

One concern raised online was that even a vegetarian or Shravan-specific item may be prepared in a restaurant environment where other foods, including non-vegetarian dishes and ingredients such as onion and garlic, are also handled.

“I would never trust any outside food during vrat,” one user commented, expressing concern about ingredients and preservatives that may not be suitable for particular fasting practices.

Another user criticised the concept, arguing that preparing the food in a non-vegetarian kitchen does not align with the traditional sattvic principles associated with certain forms of fasting.

Others pointed out that traditional upvas meals generally focus on specific ingredients rather than simply avoiding meat, onion and garlic. One commenter argued that foods such as sago and fruits would be more in line with conventional fasting practices.

The debate shows why McDonald’s Shravan Specials have attracted so much attention. For some customers, the menu offers a convenient way to find vegetarian food during an important religious month. For others, simply removing non-vegetarian ingredients does not make a meal suitable for vrat.

Either way, the menu has managed to do what social media trends often do best: turn an unexpected food offering into a conversation.