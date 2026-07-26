RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav warned of a 'massive protest movement' if students arrested during NEET paper leak protests are not released. He demanded the Bihar government drop all charges against the students, citing a deal made in Delhi.

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav on Sunday warned of a "massive protest movement" if students arrested during protests against NEET paper leak here are not released and cases against them are not withdrawn.

Speaking to the media, Yadav backed the students who participated in the protests and said opposition parties had also supported their demands. "We hail all those students who protested against the paper leak. They have fought for their rights and for a better future. All opposition parties have supported this; almost every opposition party has backed this demand, and we have also joined this fight," he said.

Tejashwi Yadav's Warning to Government

Yadav warned the government to withdraw cases against the students and release those arrested. "I want to advise the government if it was decided in Delhi yesterday that cases would be withdrawn, then I am not just requesting but warning the government: by tomorrow, all charges against the hundreds and thousands of students must be dropped, and they must be released. If these students are not freed, we will initiate a massive protest movement," he said.

Questioning the agreement reached over the withdrawal of cases, the RJD leader said. "However, a significant question arises about the agreement reached yesterday concerning everyone who has been booked. Cases were filed against thousands of people across various states where these protests occurred."

MLAs Detained, Tej Pratap Charged

"Several of our MLAs were also detained; we learned yesterday that the Mahishi MLA was picked up. Saurav, an MLA from Malli, was also taken into custody. While he was released late at night, my elder brother, Tej Pratap, was arrested and charged", he added.

Protests in Bihar

Highlighting the scale of the protests in Bihar, he said, "Especially regarding the protests by Bihar's students, where huge numbers took to the streets for their rights in almost every district. It proves that Bihar is the mother of democracy," he said.

"Hundreds, even thousands of students are still being held in custody across various districts. False cases have been filed against them under incorrect legal sections. Since it was agreed yesterday that the protest movement is coming to an end, all charges against the demonstrators should be dropped. However, in Bihar, people are being forcibly sent to jail," he said.

Tej Pratap Yadav in Judicial Custody

Meanwhile, Janshakti Janata Dal (JJD) national president Tej Pratap Yadav has been sent to 14 days judicial custody in connection with the case registered against him over the protest at Patna's Gandhi Maidan amid the NEET-UG paper leak controversy.

Jagannath Singh, advocate for Tej Pratap Yadav, said that a bail demand can be processed on Monday while also alleging that there were irregularities in the process leading up to the arrest.

Yadav was detained by Bihar Police on Saturday after joining students protesting over the NEET paper leak during a Bihar Bandh call in Patna. (ANI)