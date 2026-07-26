BJP Karnataka chief BY Vijayendra lauded Pralhad Joshi's appointment as Education Minister, citing his experience. He accused Rahul Gandhi of politicizing the NEET issue for credit and defended PM Modi's handling of the paper leak controversy.

BJP Karnataka president BY Vijayendra on Sunday welcomed the appointment of Pralhad Joshi as the Union Education Minister, saying the senior leader's vast experience would benefit the country as well as Karnataka.

Speaking on Congress' criticism of Joshi's appointment, Vijayendra said, "What is more important is that Pralhad Joshi ji is a senior-most leader and Union Minister who has vast experience. Earlier, he had handled Parliamentary Affairs, Chemicals and Fertilisers. He has handled many portfolios very efficiently."

"I am happy that a senior leader and MP from Karnataka, Prahlad Joshi ji, has got this opportunity. Every crisis is an opportunity. I am sure that with his vast experience, he will not only do justice to the Higher Education Department, but it will also benefit the country as well as the state of Karnataka," he told reporters.

Vijayendra Slams Congress Over NEET Row

On the resignation of former Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, Vijayendra accused Congress leader Rahul Gandhi of trying to take political credit for the development and said the party had nothing to do with the agitation.

"Congress has got nothing to do with this agitation. When youth were protesting at Jantar Mantar, Delhi, Rahul Gandhi was far away from the country. He was on a holiday trip. All of a sudden, when Rahul Gandhi realised that there was more traction for the NEET issue, overnight he came to Delhi," he said.

"He never met the youths who were protesting at Jantar Mantar. Instead, he took a rest one day. And now he wants to take credit for Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation," Vijayendra added.

He also attacked the previous UPA government over corruption allegations and said Rahul Gandhi was trying to gain political mileage from the NEET issue.

"Now Rahul Gandhi is talking about NEET. If at all he was really interested in protecting the interests of the students, he should have sat on the dharna along with the students. But he never did that. He is only trying to take political advantage of this situation," he said.

'PM Modi Acted Immediately'

"A failed Rahul Gandhi, who is unable to win the confidence of the people of this country, who has repeatedly failed as the President of the AICC, is now trying to entangle the situation, but that is not going to happen," he added.

Vijayendra said Prime Minister Narendra Modi acted immediately to address concerns related to paper leaks and asserted that the interests of students remained the government's top priority.

"Honourable Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji has acted immediately. Such paper leaks should not happen in the future. The interests of the students are the utmost priority. This is what the Prime Minister has said," he said.

"The NEET re-exam has already been conducted. The results are out. More importantly, a fast court has already been announced. Definitely, the culprits will be punished," he added.

On Siddaramaiah's Retirement

On Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's announcement regarding retirement, Vijayendra said the BJP had no role in the matter.

"We have got nothing to do with it. Whether Siddaramaiah contests or doesn't contest, it doesn't matter," he said.

(ANI)