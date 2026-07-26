Karnataka Minister MB Patil criticised the Centre over the NEET row, saying Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation came late. He accused PM Modi of waking from a 'Kumbhakarna sleep' due to protests and demanded an apology for the fiasco.

Karnataka Minister MB Patil on Sunday criticised the Union government following Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation, asserting that the Centre finally acted after "playing with the future of students for 47 days.

Speaking to reporters after Pradhan's resignation amid nationwide protests over the NEET paper leak issue, Patil said, "Finally, Dharmendra Pradhan has been made to resign. For 47 days, they played with the future of children. More than 1.5 lakh students could not appear for the exam."

PM Woke From 'Kumbhakarna Sleep'

Taking a sharp dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Patil said, "The Prime Minister has finally woken up from his Kumbhakarna sleep and accepted the resignation. This happened due to the protests by the 'INDI' bloc and leaders including Rahul Gandhi."

He further demanded that the PM should apologise. "The Prime Minister must definitely apologise. You can give compensation to those who died in the NEET issue, but can you bring their lives back?" Patil asked.

Compares Modi with Manmohan Singh

Patil also invoked former PM Dr. Manmohan Singh, saying, "Today we should remember Dr. Manmohan Singh. He gave the country an economic system that the whole world was proud of. In contrast, the current PM did not hold even a single press conference in a day."

He accused the BJP of "dividing and ruling in the name of Hindu-Muslim." "In this student protest, both Hindus and Muslims participated together. Action should have come within 24 hours of the protest starting. For price rise, paper leak, everything they blame Muslims," he alleged.

'Credit Goes to Students Who Lost Their Lives'

On NEET paper leak and nationwide agitation, Patil said the resignation was a result of student agitation. "It is because of the students' protest that the Prime Minister has woken up from his Kumbhakarna sleep. The era of Modi has now ended. The credit for this struggle goes to the 22 students who lost their lives."

He also demanded a probe into the ethanol policy and other related issues. (ANI)