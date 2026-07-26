The Amreli Police in Gujarat recovered ₹11 lakh for Sydney-based Saurabh Jolly, a victim of a cyber fraud scheme involving a gold purchase. Jolly praised the police for their swift action, professionalism, and persistent follow-up.

The Amreli Police has earned praise from an overseas Indian for its swift and professional handling of a cyber fraud complaint that resulted in the recovery of Rs 11 lakh, according to the Chief Minister's Office release.

In a letter addressed to the Superintendent of Police, Amreli, Sydney-based Indian resident Saurabh Jolly commended the police for their dedication, professionalism, and persistent follow-up in resolving his complaint.

Details of the Complaint

According to Amreli Superintendent of Police Sanjay Kharat, Saurabh Jolly, a native of New Delhi who now lives in Sydney, Australia, had transferred ₹11 lakh in April (2026) to a person based in Amreli for the purchase of gold. However, the gold was never delivered. At the time of filing the complaint, Jolly was in Australia and was unsure whether a case involving an overseas complainant could be resolved quickly.

"As soon as we received his complaint via email, we promptly launched an investigation and assured him of our full support. Our Cyber Crime Team coordinated with the concerned bank, pursued the matter continuously, and kept the complainant informed throughout the investigation," Amreli SP Sanjay Kharat said.

Successful Recovery and Official Response

The Amreli Police's efforts resulted in the successful recovery of the entire ₹11 lakh, which was credited back to Jolly's account. As per the release, Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi has instructed the police to provide immediate assistance to victims of fraud and make every possible effort to recover and protect their hard-earned money.

How the Money Was Recovered

"Saurabh Jolly transferred the amount for the purchase of gold in April, 2026, but the seller failed to deliver the gold. In June, Jolly approached the Amreli Police via email because the recipient of the money was a resident of Amreli. We pursued the matter and asked the recipient to return the money. He eventually refunded the entire amount in July," said Kamlesh Khatana, Police Inspector, Amreli Cyber Crime Police.

Overseas Complainant Lauds Police Efforts

Expressing his gratitude, Jolly said he never felt disconnected from the investigation despite being thousands of kilometres away. He praised the team's prompt communication, patience in addressing his queries, and systematic approach, saying it strengthened his confidence in the policing system.

Highlighting the growing threat of cyber fraud, Jolly described the Amreli Cyber Crime Team's work as an example of how prompt and committed policing can restore public trust. He said the experience reinforced his faith in the professionalism and effectiveness of the Gujarat Police. (ANI)