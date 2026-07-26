Karnataka Deputy CM G Parameshwara welcomed Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation, saying the NEET paper leak endangered students' futures. He called for accountability and said the resignation sets a precedent for the future.

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister G Parameshwara on Sunday welcomed the resignation of Dharmendra Pradhan as Union Education Minister, saying the NEET paper leak had put the future of lakhs of students at stake and those responsible must be held accountable.

'Time For Action': DyCM on NEET Row

"I welcome the resignation of Dharmendra Pradhan, the minister who was in charge of the Ministry of Education in the Government of India. Lakhs and lakhs of children's futures were at stake when this NEET happened," Parameshwara said, speaking to the media personnel.

"Unfortunately, there was a question paper leak, and because of that, students have come out onto the streets demanding the resignation of the concerned minister and strict action against those who were directly involved in the leak," he said.

Deputy CM said it was time for action against those responsible and said Pradhan's resignation would set an example for accountability in the future. "I think it's time that action has to be taken, and in fact Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi ji has promised that he would take action on those people who are directly involved. The resignation of the minister will also set a precedent that, in the future, whoever holds responsibility will be held accountable for such serious lapses," he said.

'Students' Protest Justified'

On the protests by students, Parameshwara said, "The students' protest is justified. Their future is at stake, and naturally they will protest. Peaceful protest is their fundamental right. Unfortunately, the police treated the students very badly, and many of them were injured."

Raising questions, Parameshwara said, "There are also claims that, in connection with this examination controversy, 23 young people have lost their lives. Who is responsible for all this? That is a very serious question. The Prime Minister and those responsible in the Government of India must answer these questions."

Pradhan's Resignation Amid Protests

The remarks came after Pradhan resigned from the Union Cabinet, stating that he had submitted his resignation to PM Modi to ensure that the protests over examination irregularities were not exploited by "anti-national forces".

The resignation came after weeks of nationwide protests over alleged examination irregularities and a 26-day hunger strike led by Wangchuk at Jantar Mantar. The agitation was spearheaded by the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP), which has been demanding accountability over alleged paper leaks.

On July 20, the group organised a 'Sansad Chalo' march from Jantar Mantar to the Parliament, during which instances of laathi charge and tear gas shelling were reported to disperse the huge crowd gathered in central Delhi. (ANI)