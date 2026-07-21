SP MP Zia Ur Rahman Barq condemned police action on NEET-UG protestors, accusing the govt of neglect. Meanwhile, Union Minister JP Nadda met a CJP delegation which demanded Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation and Rs 1 crore compensation.

SP MP Condemns Police Action on Protestors

Expressing solidarity with protestors over their demands concerning NEET-UG paper leak, Samajwadi Party MP Zia Ur Rahman Barq on Monday condemned the police action and accused the government of ignoring the concerns of students while prioritising other matters. He told ANI that Samajwadi Party leaders visited protesting students to express their solidarity.

"Samajwadi Party MPs struggled for three hours, during which we were detained at a police station for about an hour and a half. We also went to Jantar Mantar to assure the students and youth who had gathered from across the country that we stand with them in every way from the streets to Parliament," he said.

"I strongly condemn the actions taken by the police, specifically the lathi-charge, which must have happened at the government's behest...The primary concern is the country's youth, the nation's future, yet the government is ignoring this while prioritizing other matters. This is beyond our comprehension," he added.

Union Minister JP Nadda Meets Protestor Delegation

Union Health Minister JP Nadda on Monday met a delegation of the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP), which made three demands to the government.He appealed to the protesters to end their sit-in at Jantar Mantar.

Nadda, who is Leader of the House in the Rajya Sabha, said in a post on X that this morning, for the first time, a proposal came from the protesters to hold talks with the government.He said discussions began around 11:50 am and the meeting took place in a cordial atmosphere.

"There was detailed verbal discussion first and a written petition was given to me at about 4 pm. I requested all the protesters to end their protest and assist the administration in restoring normalcy," he added.

Protestors' Three Demands

Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) chief spokesperson Saurav Das later said they placed three demands before Nadda, including resignation of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and compensation of Rs 1 crore to the families of the NEET aspirants, "more than 20 of whom have lost their lives".

Das and CJP leader Ashutosh Ranka met the Union Health Minister.He said activist Sonam Wangchuk, who is in a hospital, should be "released immediately"Das said that the protest will continue till Dharmendra Pradhan resigns.

"We met JP Nadda twice. During the meeting, we stated our three demands. First, that Sonam Wangchuk be released immediately... Second, we demand that Dharmendra Pradhan must resign; he should either be dismissed from the Cabinet or resign voluntarily. The protest will continue until his resignation is secured. Third, we demand compensation of Rs 1 crore for the families of the NEET aspirants, more than 20 of whom have lost their lives. We approached JP Nadda regarding these demands," Das told ANI.

Das also talked about the meeting in a post on X . He said they were at Nadda's residence for about four hours."The demands have been conveyed, including immediate resignation/sacking of Dharmendra Pradhan," he said.

"The Minister assured us he will discuss this at the appropriate level. However, no commitments have been made so far. The peaceful protesters will not rest until the demand is met!" Das said. (ANI)