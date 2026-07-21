A 19-year-old Class 11 student was allegedly stabbed to death following a quarrel in Delhi's Kalkaji on Monday. The victim, identified as Saiyed Husain, was declared brought dead at AIIMS. Police have apprehended two accused in the case.

Student Stabbed After Quarrel

A 19-year-old Class 11 student was allegedly stabbed to death following a quarrel in Delhi's Kalkaji area on Monday, with police apprehending two accused in connection with the murder.

According to the Delhi Police, a PCR call regarding a quarrel among school students near a park in B Block, DDA Flats, Kalkaji, was received at around 2:23 pm. On reaching the spot, police found the victim with stab injuries, while a Centralised Accident and Trauma Services (CATS) ambulance also reached the location.

The ambulance staff administered CPR to the victim before shifting him to the AIIMS Trauma Centre, where he was declared brought dead, police said.

The deceased was identified as Saiyed Husain (19), a Class 11 student of MCD Primary Co-ed School, Kalkaji.

Investigation and Arrests

Preliminary inquiry revealed that the victim was stabbed by two to three persons following a quarrel. A case has been registered under Sections 103(1) and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) at Kalkaji Police Station, as per police.

Delhi Police said two accused have been apprehended, while further investigation into the case is underway.

Separate Incident in Bawana

Meanwhile, in a separate incident on July 18 in Delhi, a 45-year-old man was shot dead by unidentified bike-borne assailants in North West Delhi's Bawana area, police said. (ANI)