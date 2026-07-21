Over 118 police personnel sustained injuries after the Cockroach Janata Party's (CJP) Parliament march over the alleged NEET-UG 2026 paper leak turned violent in Delhi. Delhi Police Commissioner Anurag Kumar met with the injured personnel.

Delhi Police Commissioner Anurag Kumar on Monday evening visited the hospital and met with the injured police personnel during the Parliament march.

Over 118 Police Personnel Injured

During the protests, more than 118 police personnel from Delhi Police and Central Police Forces, including Special Commissioner, Joint Commissioner, Additional Commissioner, and Deputy Commissioner rank officers deployed on duty, sustained injuries, as per Delhi police.

Eyewitness Account of Violence

Speaking to ANI, an injured police official said the violence erupted after a large number of protesters gathered near Janpath. "We were on duty at Janpath, in front of the Claridges Hotel. A large number of protesters had gathered there. Suddenly, stones started raining down from both sides. The police tried to reason with the protesters, but they refused to listen. Many personnel, ranging from constables to IPS officers, were injured. One young woman, in particular, sustained serious injuries. Some people were hit on the head, while I was hit on the hand," the official said.

He further said that an Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) was allegedly attacked during the protests. "An ASI fell, and he was attacked further. Sub-Inspector Ajay Kumar tried to protect him and sustained significant injuries in the process. However, it was unclear from where they managed to get the stones. Whether it was a pre-planned act or not remains unclear," he added.

'Pre-planned act': Injured official

Another injured police official alleged that the stone-pelting appeared to have been planned. "I was stationed near Janpath, in front of the Claridges Hotel. Stones were thrown. It appeared as though the stones had been brought there in advance, as if it were a pre-planned act. That is how it seemed. The main protest on Sansad Marg had already concluded. However, the remaining protesters gathered and staged a violent demonstration. Many of us sustained injuries, my senior officer was injured, and I was hurt as well," he said.

CJP Protest Over NEET-UG Leak Turns Violent

DCP North Raja Banthia also sustained injuries during the clash between Police and CJP protesters in Delhi, as per police Meanwhile, the Cockroach Janata Party's (CJP) protest over the alleged NEET-UG 2026 paper leak intensified on Monday as a party delegation met Union Health Minister JP Nadda to press its demands, while a march towards Parliament turned violent, leaving over 118 police personnel injured, according to Delhi Police. (ANI)