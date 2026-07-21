The Tripura State Cabinet has announced a one-day state mourning on Tuesday following the untimely demise of DGP Anurag Dhankar. Cabinet members paid tribute, remembering the 1994-batch IPS officer as a dedicated and exemplary leader.

The Tripura State Cabinet has expressed deep sorrow over the untimely demise of Director General of Police (DGP) Anurag Dhankar and announced a one-day State Mourning across Tripura on Tuesday as a mark of respect to the senior police officer.

During the Cabinet meeting, members observed a two-minute silence and paid heartfelt tribute to the late DGP, remembering him as a dedicated, efficient, honest, and visionary police officer whose service to the state and the nation was exemplary.

A Distinguished Career

Anurag Dhankar, a 1994-batch Indian Police Service (IPS) officer of the Tripura cadre, joined service in the state in 1995 and held several key positions during his distinguished career. Rising through the ranks from Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) to Director General of Police, he earned widespread respect for his professionalism, leadership, and commitment to public service. The Cabinet also highlighted his significant contributions at the national and international levels. Dhankar served successfully in the United Nations Mission in Kosovo and held important assignments in the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), the Bureau of Police Research and Development (BPR&D), and the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF).

A Legacy of Service and Inspiration

Recognising his outstanding service, he was awarded the Police Medal for Meritorious Service and the President's Police Medal for Distinguished Service. In its condolence resolution, the Cabinet expressed profound gratitude for his invaluable contributions to Tripura and the country. It stated that his untimely demise is an irreparable loss for the state, which has lost a committed public servant, an accomplished police leader, and a respected administrator. The Cabinet noted that his dedication to duty, leadership qualities, and unwavering commitment to public service will continue to inspire future generations of police officers and public servants.

The State Cabinet also conveyed its heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family and prayed for the eternal peace of the departed soul.

Observance of State Mourning

As part of the one-day State Mourning, the National Flag will be flown at half-mast on all government buildings where it is regularly hoisted. No official entertainment programmes will be organized across the state during the mourning period. (ANI)