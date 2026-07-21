Parliament's monsoon session saw repeated adjournments on its first day as Opposition members protested over the paper leak issue and Ram Mandir donation case, demanding the resignation of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

Opposition Protests Disrupt Parliament

Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha faced repeated adjournments on Monday as Opposition members pressed their demands over the paper leak issue, problems faced by students, and the Ram Mandir donation embezzlement case. Opposition members also attacked the government outside the Parliament and accused it of being insensitive to students. They also demanded the resignation of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

Opposition protests are likely to continue on Tuesday. Floor leaders of opposition parties will meet on Tuesday at 10 am in the office of Rajya Sabha Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge to chalk out their strategy for the second day of the monsoon session of Parliament. Opposition floor leaders meet regularly during a Parliament session to chalk out their strategy.

PM Modi Highlights National Achievements

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his remarks to the media ahead of the monsoon session, highlighted national and international achievements over the past month and expressed immense pride in the country's rising global stature. Recalling how an Indian citizen reached the International Space Station just prior to last year's session, he celebrated the recent historical milestone by the private space startup Skyroot. Lauding the incredible fact that a team with an average age of merely 28 successfully propelled the nation into a new era of private space exploration, he emphasized how these achievements significantly boost national confidence. "These startups driven by our youth have firmly embedded India's flag in space, making our country's profile universal and accepted across the globe," he said. Tracing the root cause of these unprecedented entrepreneurial triumphs, the Prime Minister credited the government's rapid and transformative policy changes.

Kharge Hits Back at PM Modi

Congress President and Rajya Sabha Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge criticised PM Modi's remarks ahead of the Monsoon Session, accusing him of trying to divert attention from key issues. "PM Modi's only job is to taunt others and make snide remarks. First, prove your own credibility to the people. Where did that '56-inch chest' of yours go? You criticise others today, but I ask: what have you actually done for the country? You told your followers to form a trust so they could engage in theft, and now they are stealing rampantly. You enacted the laws and nominated the people for the Ram Mandir Trust, and your own people are involved in it. Then there is the NEET issue; lakhs of students are in distress, having left their homes and facing utter ruin. Who is responsible for destroying their lives?" Kharge asked.

The monsoon session of Parliament will continue till August 13.

Day's Proceedings in Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha

When the Lok Sabha met for the day, members paid tributes to its former members who passed away - Nadendla Bhaskara Rao, Omwati Devi, Sudhangshu Seal, Major General Bhuwan Chandra Khanduri (retd), KP Dhanapalan, Pyare Lal Sankhwar. The House also paid tributes to Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa Al-Thani, Father Amir of the State of Qatar.

Soon after the obituary references, opposition MPs demanded immediate discussions on the NEET-UG paper leak and the alleged embezzlement of donations at the Ram Mandir Trust. Speaker Om Birla repeatedly appealed for order. "Please remain seated. Cooperate in running the House," he urged. He adjourned the House till 12 noon. The House faced more adjournments later.

Amid the uproar, Union Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal introduced the Supreme Court (Number of Judges) Amendment Bill, 2026. The Bill seeks to increase the sanctioned strength of Supreme Court judges from 33 to 37 by replacing an ordinance promulgated by the Centre.

Rajya Sabha also paid tributes to its former members who passed away in the inter-session period. Newly-elected members including Congress leader Pawan Khera, BJP members Mukesh Rathwa, Mahesh Kewat, Prakash Chik Baraik and NPP leader James Pangsang Kongkal Sangma took oath.

Soon after, Mallikarjun Kharge sought to raise the issue of the NEET paper leak and the ongoing protests by students and Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) activists at Delhi's Jantar Mantar. "This is a matter concerning lakhs of students. Thousands of students have gathered at Jantar Mantar. A lathi-charge has taken place there. The government is trying to suppress voices through force," Kharge said. Amid sloganeering, the House was adjourned till 12 noon. It also faced several adjournments.

Chairman Urges for Decorum, Introduces AI Interpretation

This House has a proud tradition of meaningful deliberations, and I am confident this Session will uphold that legacy. We have 19 sittings before us, and it is our collective responsibility to utilize this valuable time to debate and decide on issues of national importance. Earlier, in his opening remarks, Chairman CP Radhakrishan said that from this session, the Secretariat has introduced live AI-based simultaneous interpretation of the proceedings in nine languages through the Multi-Media Devices at Members' seats. This facility will gradually be expanded to all twenty-two scheduled languages, he said.

The Chairman said the session has an important legislative and deliberative agenda. "I urge Members to remain focused on the timely disposal of business, as every disruption delays discussion on matters affecting the nation and the people we represent," he said.

"I appeal to Members across all sides of the House to uphold the dignity, discipline and decorum of this august institution. While differences of opinion are integral to parliamentary democracy, they must be expressed in a manner that preserves the sanctity of the House. Disruptions should not be allowed to undermine its functioning," he added.

Opposition Leaders Continue Attack on Government

The Congress kept up the offence on the government throughout the day. Party leader KC Venugopal alleged the government was refusing to discuss concerns affecting millions of students. "This government is totally insensitive. Parents are worried about the future of their children. Our minimum demand is the resignation of the Education Minister and a thorough discussion on the NEET and CBSE examination leaks," he said.

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra criticised the police action against protesting students. "We are asking for a discussion. Instead of discussing the education policy and the problems in examinations, you are using tear gas and beating students. They are our children," she said.

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav accused the BJP government of ignoring students. "The government should at least listen to the students. Questions continue to be raised over NEET irregularities. What kind of government is this?" he said.

Government Engages with Protesters

Union Health Minister and Leader of the House in Rajya Sabha JP Nadda later met a delegation of the Cockroach Janata Party during the day after the government agreed to hold talks. According to CJP leaders Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka, the delegation demanded the immediate resignation of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, the "release of" activist Sonam Wangchuk, who is in a hospital, and compensation of Rs 1 crore for families of NEET aspirants who allegedly lost their lives.

Nadda said the meeting was held in a cordial atmosphere and appealed to protesters to end their agitation. Das later said the protest would continue till Pradan resigns. (ANI)