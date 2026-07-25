Following the withdrawal of the NEET-UG protest by the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) at Jantar Mantar, internet and Delhi Metro services have been restored. The agitation ended after the government provided assurances on the protesters' demands.

Normalcy Returns to Delhi as Protest Ends

The internet has been restored at the Jantar Mantar protest site and neighbouring areas of Central Delhi after the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) announced a withdrawal of the agitation as they received assurance from the government over their demands. The administration has used jammers for mobile internet in the region for days as the youth protest over NEET-UG paper leak grew in numbers.

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation has also restored regular passenger services at all stations. "Entry gates of all Metro Stations of the Delhi Metro network are now open", the DMRC said. The decision follows days of security restrictions and staggered closures at 18 key central Delhi metro stations, including Rajiv Chowk, Central Secretariat, Mandi House, ITO and New Delhi.

Police Issue Traffic Advisory

The Delhi Police has, meanwhile, advised citizens to avoid travelling towards the New Delhi area due to heavy crowds and high traffic congestion across the district. "Commuters should use alternative routes to prevent delays and ensure a hassle-free journey," police said in a statement on X.

CJP Withdraws Agitation, Education Minister Resigns

Meanwhile, the CJP has withdrawn their agitation, saying the decision was taken in "good faith" after receiving assurances from the government. CJP's Chief Spokesperson Saurav Das said, "Cockroach Janta Party declares that we withdraw the agitation in good faith, with the understanding that the agreed-upon terms will be executed within the agreed-upon timelines."

Dharmendra Pradhan resigned as the education minister following over a month-long protest, especially led by Cockroach Janata Party at Jantar Mantar along with a 26-day-long hunger strike by activist Sonam Wangchuk. Pradhan submitted his resignation to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying that he wanted to ensure that the protests over examination irregularities were not exploited by "anti-national forces."

Government Accepts Protesters' Demands

CJP said that the Central government has agreed to provide suitable compensation to the families of the NEET aspirants who died by suicide and assured to withdraw the FIRs lodged against protesters anywhere in India.

Union Minister JP Nadda said the government had considered and accepted the demands during talks over reforms in the education examination system and other issues related to the protests. Nadda said the government would carefully examine the outfit's five-point charter on examination reforms and take necessary steps after discussions.

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