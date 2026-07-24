The NTA has fired 47 officials over the NEET paper leak. PM Modi announced fast-track courts and amendments to the anti-cheating law. The government met with protesters, assuring them of action to safeguard students' interests and future.

NTA Overhaul and Sacking of Officials

As part of efforts to plug loopholes and rule out any paper leaks in the future, the National Testing Agency has terminated 47 officials from their service, sources said on Friday and added that legal and criminal actions will also be taken against some of these officials.

The sources said that the steps are part of a complete overhaul of NTA that has been in controversy over paper leaks. This is the sixth big decision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who has said that those who try to harm the future of our youth will not be spared, the sources said. NTA holds the NEET-UG exam for which a retest was done in June this year after leakage of paper led to cancellation of the test done in May this year.

Government Vows Strict Action, Amends Law

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had on Thursday emphasized that nothing is more important than the welfare and future of the youth. He stated that the government has decided to set up fast-track courts to ensure swift and stringent punishment for those involved in paper leaks. PM Modi noted in a post on X that he has directed the concerned authorities and officials to take all necessary steps in this regard, adding that this continues a series of measures aimed at safeguarding the interests of students.

The Prime Minister asserted that those who try to harm the future of the youth will not be spared. In a video message on Thursday night, he said that stricter actions against paper leaks are to come in the Cabinet meeting held today. There has been a long protest in the national capital over the paper leaks with activist Sonam Wangchuk, who had joined the protest, ending his hunger strike on Thursday night after 26 days. Opposition parties are also supporting the protesters over their demands.

The Union Cabinet on Friday approved amendments to the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Act, 2024, amid protests over the NEET examination paper leak. The proposed amendment Bill is likely to be taken up for consideration and passage in Parliament early next week.

Government Engages with Protesters

Union Health Minister JP Nadda and Union Minister Jitendra Singh on Friday met with representatives of the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) and assured them that the government will respond to their demands related to examinations. Speaking to reporters after the nearly two-hour-long meeting, Nadda said the CJP delegation had raised three main demands and five suggestions for reforms in the examination process.

"The meeting went on for almost two hours...They had three main demands and five reform suggestions for exams. We have told them that we will meet them again tomorrow afternoon and tell them about the discussion we had among the Government," he said. This was the government's second meeting with CJP delegation CJP Spokesperson Ashutosh Ranka, who was part of the CJP delegation, said later that the government has in principle agreed to two of their demands.

New Appointments and Legal Measures

In another move, the Education Department has got two new secretaries. Naresh Pal Gangwar has been appointed as Secretary of the Department of Higher Education and TK Anil Kumar will be the new School Education Secretary. Vineet Joshi, who was Higher Education Secretary, has been transferred to the Secretary in the Department of Panchayati Raj.

A Fast Track Court has been set up at Rouse Avenue Court to try offences under the Public Examinations (Prevention of unfair means ) Act, 2024 and other related offences at Rouse Avenue. All the related cases will be transferred to the special designated fast-track court. The Judge in-charge of the Mediation Centre, Tis Hazari Court, Anu Grover Baliga, has been transferred to Rouse Avenue Court as Special Judge by the Delhi High Court.

Centre Highlights Swift Action and Student Welfare

Union Minister of State for Civil Aviation and Cooperation Murlidhar Mohol said on Friday that the Centre had acted swiftly after the NEET-UG paper leak by arresting the accused, ordering a CBI probe through a Special Investigation Team (SIT), conducting the re-examination within 37 days, and ensuring that the admission process was not delayed for lakhs of students.

Speaking to the media in Pune on Thursday, Mohol said the government's priority was to safeguard the future of students while ensuring strict action against those responsible for the examination irregularities. "After the NEET paper leak, 13 people who were involved were arrested from different parts of the country and they have been jailed. It was decided to have an SIT of CBI and through that, all investigations are being done. Right after the paper leak, the exam was cancelled and within just 37 days, the re-NEET exam was held. Within 25 days, the results were declared and the admissions have begun," Mohol said.

He said the Centre had ensured that the interests of students were protected alongside stringent legal action "On one hand, stringent action was taken against the culprits and, on the other hand, a system was made to ensure that lakhs of students do not suffer. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has once again said that the future and dreams of the students of the country are our first priority. The government gives this the highest priority. No other matter is more important for us than the future of the youth of the country," he said.

The Union Minister said that the cases would be tried in fast-track courts and reiterated that the government stood firmly with students. (ANI)