BJP MP Ravi Kishan said that culprits in the NEET paper leak case will get the 'harshest punishment'. He quoted PM Modi, stating that strict action will be taken to ensure no one dares to 'play with the lives of children' in the future.

BJP MP Ravi Kishan on Tuesday said that those involved in the NEET exam paper leak should be given the "harshest punishment", adding that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has stressed the need for strict action to ensure that no one dares to "play with the lives of children" in the future.

'Harshest punishment for culprits'

Speaking about the Prime Minister's remarks on the issue, Kishan said, "The 13 criminals (NEET paper leak case) who have been caught, they should be given the harshest punishment. By hiring the top lawyers, we will ensure they get the strictest sentence so that in the future, no one in India dares to play with the lives of children or has the audacity to leak the NEET exam paper."

"He (Prime Minister Modi) also stated that every effort will be made to ensure they are punished as soon as possible, which will send a strong message to the children of the future," he added.

PM's message on cooperation and dialogue

Kishan said the Prime Minister also called for all parties to rise above political differences and work together in the national interest to address the issue of examination paper leaks. "He (the PM) mentioned that regardless of what happened in which state, it has happened. Now, the emphasis is on how everyone can work together to solve this," Kishan said.

He further said that the Prime Minister urged ruling party members to maintain dialogue with Opposition MPs and understand their concerns, even if disruptions continue in Parliament. "He also said something very meaningful--that even if the Opposition intends to disrupt the House, you should remain on the premises and spend more time with opposition members. Understand their pain and suffering, why they are not allowing the House to function, and what their intentions are, while maintaining a sense of friendship with them," Kishan said.

On the future of students and young people, Kishan said the Prime Minister emphasised that the youth are the future of the country and that the government has a responsibility to guide them in the right direction. "He said that the future belongs to these children. If anyone is misleading them in their youth, it is the duty of our government to continuously show them the right path," he said.

CJP protests over paper leak

Kishan's remarks came amid intensified protests by the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) over the NEET-UG 2026 paper leak on Monday and demands for the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

The protest march towards Parliament on Monday turned violent, with Delhi Police claiming that more than 118 police personnel were injured in clashes. Around 60 protesters were also reported to have sustained injuries.

According to police, protesters allegedly attacked personnel with stones and other objects, attempted to breach barricades, vandalised police and government vehicles and damaged public property. The Delhi Police has registered FIRs against unidentified persons in connection with alleged vandalism and stone-pelting in Connaught Place and Parliament Street.

The CJP delegation had met Union Health Minister JP Nadda on Monday and pressed its demands, including Pradhan's resignation, compensation of Rs 1 crore to the families of NEET aspirants who lost their lives and the immediate release of climate activist Sonam Wangchuk. CJP chief spokesperson Saurav Das said the protest would continue until Pradhan resigns.

Nadda, who is also Leader of House in the Rajya Sabha, said a proposal had been received from the protesters to hold talks with the government and appealed to them to end their sit-in. (ANI)