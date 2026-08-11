RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat will visit the US, Canada, and UK from August 25 for the RSS's centenary year. He will interact with the Indian diaspora. Recently, he said protests for system correction are not anti-national and praised Gen Z's honesty.

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat will visit the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom from August 25, according to sources.

Dr Bhagwat is scheduled to undertake the overseas visit at the invitation of various local associations and organisations associated with the Indian diaspora. The visit comes at a significant time as the RSS is observing its centenary year.

During his visit, Bhagwat is expected to interact with members of the Indian diaspora and representatives of local organisations. Further details regarding his itinerary and engagements are expected to be announced subsequently. In a post on social media platform X, RSS Prachar Pramukh Sunil Ambekar said, "Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh's (RSS) Sarsanghachalak (Chief) Dr Mohan Bhagwat will be visiting the USA, Canada and the UK from 25th Aug 2026 on the invitation from overseas local associations and organisations. This coincides with the occasion of the ongoing Centenary year of RSS."

On Gen Z and Democracy

Earlier, Bhagwat addressed the youth at the 15-year celebration of India's International Movement to Unite Nations (IIMUN) in Mumbai. Noting that protest is also a method to have consensus in a democracy, RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat said that any agitation should be aimed at improving the system and that Gen Z and Gen Alpha is more honest than the existing generation and an honest appeal of patriotism and service works with them.

The RSS chief said the young generation has an approach different from the older generation and seek logic. "As far as my experience about Gen Z goes, when we were their age, we were habitual of accepting whatever the elders said, we never questioned them. Now, Gen Z and Gen Alpha questions, they want logical answers and love...In democracy, this is the method. They call it 'debate' in English, we call it 'shastrarth' - there is no debate there but there are two sides there: 'poorv' and 'uttar'. We look at all aspects and everyone has their own perspective, so a new dimension comes to light in every subject. So, we get so many opinions and counter-opinions, they together form total view of the truth. This should indeed happen," he said.

Protests for System Correction

"I won't say that Gen Z should not protest, but there are methods to how and what is to be done in democracy. Those who drafted the Constitution, the speeches of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar, have indications on the same. This should be looked at. We too should see that Gen Z is not raising its voice to oppose they are doing this because they have some issues and that should be rectified. Agitation should not be against me or you, but for system correction," he added.

He said if Gen Z is protesting, they are not anti-nationals. "They are our own people, our next generation...I do not believe Gen Z is like that...I think the new generation - the Gen Z and Gen Alpha, is more honest than our existing generation, and honest appeal of patriotism and service works with them," he said. (ANI)