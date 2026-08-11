NDA MPs will march to Parliament on Tuesday against the opposition's logjam in the Monsoon Session. The protest is over the opposition's disruption of proceedings concerning Union Home Minister Amit Shah's statement on student protests.

National Democratic Alliance (NDA) MPs will march towards Parliament on Tuesday against the opposition's logjam in the ongoing Monsoon Session over Union Home Minister Amit Shah's statement on police action against student protestors during the Jantar Mantar protest. The NDA MPs will carry placards stating that while Amit Shah is ready for a discussion on student protests, the opposition is running away from it in Parliament.

Government-Opposition Confrontation

This comes amid the ongoing confrontation between the government and the Opposition over the recent student protests and the police action against demonstrators. The issue has led to repeated disruptions in Parliament, with the Opposition demanding answers from the government and Rahul Gandhi seeking a response from Shah. The government has now offered a debate on the issue, with the Home Minister set to respond.

Rahul Gandhi Rejects Offer

However, the LoP in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, rejected attempts by the Government to buy peace and ensure conduct of the house. On Monday, Rahul Gandhi said that the Opposition is not interested in listening to Shah's "opinion" and just wanted an answer on who was behind the police crackdown. "Amit Shah does not have the courage to come to the Parliament and stand before us. This is what they have shown in the last 15 days. Neither Narendra Modi nor Amit Shah has the guts...No one is interested in his opinion; we just want to know who ordered the firing, and if he did not order it, then who in MHA ordered it? We want to understand: is there culpability or incompetence?" said Gandhi.

The government has maintained that it is ready to discuss the matter in Parliament. The offer of a debate followed days of disruptions, with proceedings repeatedly affected by the standoff between the ruling side and Opposition parties.

NDA to Target Opposition on Jharkhand Protest

The NDA MPs are also likely to target the opposition over Jharkhand police's action against protesting JPSC and JSSC aspirants on Monday. Jharkhand Police used lathis and water cannons to control the crowd during the 'Vidhan Sabha gherao' march by Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) and Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC) aspirants in Ranchi over alleged irregularities in the JPSC and JSSC-Combined Graduate Level (CGL) examinations. The protesting aspirants have been demanding cancellation of the JSSC-CGL examination, a CBI probe into alleged irregularities, and reforms in the recruitment process. They have alleged that their demands have not been fully accepted by the state government. (ANI)