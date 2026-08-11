Flash floods have washed away a significant portion of the crucial Circular Road in Rajouri, J&K. The damage has disrupted traffic, forcing residents to use longer alternative routes and raising safety concerns for commuters.

Flash floods have caused extensive damage to a crucial road in Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir, with a significant portion of the Circular Road washed away, forcing residents and commuters to take longer alternative routes.

Visuals from the affected area showed a large section of the road giving way along a water channel, leaving a deep gap between the remaining road surface and the flowing water. The damage has severely affected movement along the route and raised concerns over the safety of commuters using the stretch.

Local residents urge swift restoration

According to locals speaking to ANI, the road has suffered extensive damage and has been completely washed away in parts along the drain. The development has disrupted regular traffic and forced people to use alternative routes to reach their destinations.

"This road has suffered extensive damage. It has completely caved in along the drain, causing traffic jams," a local resident told ANI.

The resident said the road was constructed relatively recently, around three to four years ago, and stressed that restoration work should begin at the earliest so that residents can once again use the important route. "Restoration work needs to start as soon as possible so that people can benefit from the road again. It is a crucial route," the local said.

Widespread impact and infrastructure challenges

The damage comes amid continuing concerns over the impact of heavy rainfall and flash floods in Rajouri and other parts of Jammu and Kashmir. The region has witnessed severe weather-related damage in recent weeks, with flash floods affecting roads, bridges, public infrastructure and residential areas.

The Circular Road is an important local link for residents and commuters, and its damage is expected to increase travel time for people who now have to rely on alternative routes. Traffic congestion has also been reported near the affected stretch as vehicles are diverted.

The latest damage adds to the infrastructure challenges faced by Rajouri following recent episodes of extreme weather. Authorities are expected to assess the extent of damage before undertaking restoration work on the affected road. Residents have meanwhile urged the administration to quickly repair the road, citing the importance of the road for daily commuting and local connectivity.

The incident also highlights the vulnerability of road infrastructure in the hilly region to sudden increases in water flow and flash floods. With the monsoon remaining active, residents in vulnerable areas have been urged to exercise caution, particularly near streams, drains and other water channels.

For commuters, the immediate challenge remains accessing the affected area safely while repair and restoration measures are put in place. Until the damaged portion is restored, residents are likely to continue facing longer journeys and traffic disruptions along alternative routes.

(ANI)