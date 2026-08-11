Congress MP Manickam Tagore moves an adjournment motion in Lok Sabha demanding Home Minister Amit Shah's statement on alleged police brutality against student protesters at Delhi's Jantar Mantar, citing use of lathi charges and pellet guns.

Congress seeks answers on police action

Congress MP Manickam Tagore on Tuesday moved an adjournment motion in the Lok Sabha, demanding Union Home Minister Amit Shah's statement on alleged police action against students during a protest held at Delhi's Jantar Mantar on July 20, 2026. In its notice, Manickam Tagore alleged that lathi charges, pellet guns, tear gas, and water cannons were used against students, including women participants, resulting in injuries and widespread public concern, emphasising that these allegations require a full, fair and transparent examination by the Lok Sabha House.

Allegations of Excessive Force

"I seek leave to move an Adjournment Motion to discuss a matter of urgent public importance concerning the police action during the student protest held at Jantar Mantar, New Delhi, on 20 July 2026. Reports and allegations arising from the incident have raised serious concerns regarding the nature and proportionality of force used to disperse the protesters. It has been alleged that lathi charges, pellet guns, tear gas, and water cannons were used against students, including women participants, resulting in injuries and widespread public concern. These allegations require a full, fair and transparent examination," the Congress leader said.

Tagore further demanded answers on various aspects of the protest, including the authorisation of the police action. In his notice, he sought clarification on whether the use of force complied with the law and whether pellet guns, tear gas, water cannons, or other crowd-control measures were deployed, raising questions regarding the circumstances behind the deployment of police personnel.

Opposition-Government Standoff

This comes amid the ongoing confrontation between the government and the Opposition over the recent student protests and the police action against demonstrators. The issue has led to repeated disruptions in Parliament, with the Opposition demanding answers from the government and Rahul Gandhi seeking a response from Shah. The government has now offered a debate on the issue, with the Home Minister set to respond.

Rahul Gandhi Targets Amit Shah

Earlier on Monday, Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi intensified his attack on Amit Shah, demanding that the Union Home Minister answer who authorised the police action against student protesters in Delhi.

Addressing a press conference in the national capital, Gandhi said the Opposition wanted a direct answer on who ordered the police action and questioned whether there was culpability or incompetence. "Amit Shah does not have the courage to come to the Parliament and stand before us," Gandhi said, adding that the Opposition wanted to know who ordered the action and, if Shah did not, who in the Ministry of Home Affairs had authorised it.

Government Agrees to Debate

Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju accused the Opposition of stalling parliamentary proceedings. Rijiju said the government was ready for a full debate on the student movement but maintained that the Opposition should not disrupt the Home Minister's statement. (ANI)