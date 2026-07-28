NDMC Vice Chairperson Kuljeet Singh Chahal inspected waterlogging-prone areas in New Delhi following heavy rainfall and an IMD Red Alert. He noted that the council's preparedness was effective, with no major waterlogging reported in key areas.

NDMC Inspects Preparedness Amid Heavy Rains Chahal began the inspection from Africa Avenue during the morning rainfall and assessed the preparedness of various departments in handling rain-related challenges. The inspection was conducted in view of the India Meteorological Department (IMD) advisory, which had issued a Red Alert for Delhi-NCR, warning of heavy to very heavy rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms and gusty winds.According to an official release, NDMC had already activated its field machinery and emergency response teams in anticipation of the adverse weather conditions to ensure minimum inconvenience to residents and commuters. No Major Waterlogging Reported, Hotspots Clear Chahal informed that despite continuous heavy rainfall, there was no major waterlogging anywhere in the NDMC area. He stated that all waterlogging complaints received by NDMC were attended to promptly and resolved in a time-bound manner through coordinated efforts of various departments.Expressing satisfaction over the preparedness of NDMC, Chahal said that locations which were once considered major waterlogging hotspots, including Bharti Nagar, Golf Links, Ravinder Nagar, Minto Bridge, Kaka Ka Hotel and Mother Teresa Crescent, remained free from significant waterlogging during today's rainfall.He further stated that there are presently no vulnerable waterlogging points in the NDMC area, reflecting the success of NDMC's continuous infrastructure improvement, drainage strengthening and preventive maintenance works.Chahal said that ensuring smooth movement of traffic and providing inconvenience-free civic services to the public remained NDMC's highest priority. With this objective, he personally visited various locations to monitor the functioning of pumping systems, drainage arrangements and the deployment of field teams. Details of Rain-Related Complaints Till the preparation of the report, NDMC received a total of 38 rain-related complaints, comprising 19 complaints of waterlogging, 6 complaints of tree fall and 13 complaints relating to electricity (no current).The complaints were received from different parts of the NDMC area, including Gole Market, Shahjahan Road, Krishna Menon Marg, Golf Links, Dara Shikoh Road, Rajdoot Marg, Jor Bagh, Janpath, Connaught Place, Lodhi Colony, Sarojini Nagar, Firoz Shah Road, Atul Grove Road, Todar Mal Lane, Imperial Hotel area, South Avenue, Laxmi Bai Nagar, Bengali Market, Kasturba Gandhi Marg, KG Marg, BK Dutt Colony, INA and adjoining localities.All concerned departments immediately responded, and restoration work was carried out on priority.Tree-fall complaints were reported from Janpath, Teen Murti Lane, Gole Market, Kasturba Gandhi Marg, Bharat Vikas Path near India Gate and Bhagwan Das Road, where Horticulture teams promptly removed fallen trees and restored normal movement. NDMC Applauds Staff Efforts, Reaffirms Commitment Chahal highly appreciated the dedication and commitment of the officers and employees of the Civil, Roads, Drainage, Sewerage, Horticulture and Electrical Departments, who continued to work tirelessly in adverse weather conditions.He said that the coordinated efforts of the NDMC team ensured smooth traffic movement, quick restoration of civic services and the safety and convenience of residents throughout the heavy rainfall.Chahal further stated that under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, NDMC has continuously strengthened its urban infrastructure, drainage network and emergency response mechanism to build a resilient, citizen-centric and future-ready city.He reaffirmed NDMC's commitment to ensuring that residents receive prompt civic services even during extreme weather conditions. (ANI)(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.) Following heavy rainfall in the National Capital, New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) Vice Chairperson Kuljeet Singh Chahal on Tuesday inspected several waterlogging-prone locations along with senior officials of the Civil, Roads, Drainage, Horticulture and Electrical Departments to review the ground situation and ensure uninterrupted civic services.Chahal began the inspection from Africa Avenue during the morning rainfall and assessed the preparedness of various departments in handling rain-related challenges. The inspection was conducted in view of the India Meteorological Department (IMD) advisory, which had issued a Red Alert for Delhi-NCR, warning of heavy to very heavy rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms and gusty winds.According to an official release, NDMC had already activated its field machinery and emergency response teams in anticipation of the adverse weather conditions to ensure minimum inconvenience to residents and commuters.Chahal informed that despite continuous heavy rainfall, there was no major waterlogging anywhere in the NDMC area. He stated that all waterlogging complaints received by NDMC were attended to promptly and resolved in a time-bound manner through coordinated efforts of various departments.Expressing satisfaction over the preparedness of NDMC, Chahal said that locations which were once considered major waterlogging hotspots, including Bharti Nagar, Golf Links, Ravinder Nagar, Minto Bridge, Kaka Ka Hotel and Mother Teresa Crescent, remained free from significant waterlogging during today's rainfall.He further stated that there are presently no vulnerable waterlogging points in the NDMC area, reflecting the success of NDMC's continuous infrastructure improvement, drainage strengthening and preventive maintenance works.Chahal said that ensuring smooth movement of traffic and providing inconvenience-free civic services to the public remained NDMC's highest priority. With this objective, he personally visited various locations to monitor the functioning of pumping systems, drainage arrangements and the deployment of field teams.Till the preparation of the report, NDMC received a total of 38 rain-related complaints, comprising 19 complaints of waterlogging, 6 complaints of tree fall and 13 complaints relating to electricity (no current).The complaints were received from different parts of the NDMC area, including Gole Market, Shahjahan Road, Krishna Menon Marg, Golf Links, Dara Shikoh Road, Rajdoot Marg, Jor Bagh, Janpath, Connaught Place, Lodhi Colony, Sarojini Nagar, Firoz Shah Road, Atul Grove Road, Todar Mal Lane, Imperial Hotel area, South Avenue, Laxmi Bai Nagar, Bengali Market, Kasturba Gandhi Marg, KG Marg, BK Dutt Colony, INA and adjoining localities.All concerned departments immediately responded, and restoration work was carried out on priority.Tree-fall complaints were reported from Janpath, Teen Murti Lane, Gole Market, Kasturba Gandhi Marg, Bharat Vikas Path near India Gate and Bhagwan Das Road, where Horticulture teams promptly removed fallen trees and restored normal movement.Chahal highly appreciated the dedication and commitment of the officers and employees of the Civil, Roads, Drainage, Sewerage, Horticulture and Electrical Departments, who continued to work tirelessly in adverse weather conditions.He said that the coordinated efforts of the NDMC team ensured smooth traffic movement, quick restoration of civic services and the safety and convenience of residents throughout the heavy rainfall.Chahal further stated that under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, NDMC has continuously strengthened its urban infrastructure, drainage network and emergency response mechanism to build a resilient, citizen-centric and future-ready city.He reaffirmed NDMC's commitment to ensuring that residents receive prompt civic services even during extreme weather conditions. (ANI)