Yasmin Shaik, a woman in a niqab, has captured the internet's attention with a viral video of her working as a Rapido delivery rider in Hyderabad. She is taking on the job to fund her B.Ed. studies and achieve financial independence to support her family.

At first glance, it looked like just another “day in my life" video, but as the woman got dressed in a niqab, picked up her bag and headed out to work as a Rapido parcel delivery rider, it caught the internet’s attention. She has received recognition not just for dispelling myths but also for disclosing that she accepted the position in order to finish her studies and become financially independent.

Yasmin Shaik started the video, which she shared on Instagram, by getting ready for work. Before leaving, she hung her crossbody purse, knotted her niqab, and put on a burkha. On her second day of work, she recorded deliveries throughout Hyderabad and Secunderabad. She completed five parcel deliveries that day and earned a total of Rs 231.

Even if the sum might appear small, she said that the work is assisting her in getting closer to her long-term objectives. Yasmin cautioned viewers in the comments area not to make snap judgements about her life. She stated, "Please don't judge my life after watching just one reel because not everyone knows my story."

Yasmin gave an explanation of her situation, stating that she is a married lady whose main goals are to finish her studies, land a decent job, and become independent. She disclosed that her father and brother had died, leaving her mother and grandmother to raise her three daughters by working for a daily pay and making sure they had an education before getting married.

She stated that her mother and grandmother are still not supported financially by any earning member, and she does not wish to become a burden to them. Rather, she wanted to help them by working honestly. She explained that she chose to work as a Rapido rider in order to pay for her education, seek a Bachelor of Education (B. Ed.), and eventually establish a solid profession. She also stated that she hopes to make enough money to send her mother and grandmother on Umrah.

Watch Viral Video

How Did Social Media React?

Her story has struck a chord with social media users, many of whom praised her determination to balance work, education and family responsibilities.

“Such a brave girl, more power to you, ignore negativity," said a user.

“Nothing more important than self-respect and independence, kudos," wrote another user.

“Wow ..superb n more power to u," an individual commented.

“Women can do anything, keep going," mentioned someone else.