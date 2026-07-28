Unjha Cumin and Unjha Fennel from Gujarat have received the Geographical Indication (GI) tag. This recognition aims to protect the authenticity of the spices, boost their global reputation, and increase demand for local farmers and traders.

Gujarat's renowned Unjha Cumin and Unjha Fennel have been awarded the prestigious Geographical Indication (GI) tag by the Government of India in collaboration with the Gujarat Government, providing the products with a distinct geographical identity and further strengthening the state's position as a global leader in the spice trade.

Located in Mehsana district, Unjha is home to one of Asia's largest cumin markets and has earned a reputation for producing premium-quality spices supplied across India and exported to international markets.

A Matter of Pride for Traders

Businessman Binu Patel of APMC Unjha said the region has long been recognised for the quality of its cumin. "Unjha is renowned for its premium-quality cumin and is home to one of Asia's largest spice markets. Cumin from the Unjha APMC is supplied to Rajasthan, Kutch, Saurashtra and several other regions before being distributed across India and exported worldwide," he said.

Another trader, Deepak Patel, described the GI recognition as a matter of pride for the region. "The Central and State Governments have granted the GI tag to Unjha Cumin and Unjha Fennel. This recognition has further enhanced the prestige of Unjha and its internationally known spice market," he said.

Boosting Spice Exports

Gujarat contributes nearly 80 per cent of India's exports of cumin and other spice seeds. During 2024-25, cumin and other spice seeds worth approximately ₹3,995 crore were exported from Mehsana district to 101 countries, with major export destinations including China (25 per cent), Bangladesh (16 per cent), the UAE (10 per cent), the United States (5 per cent), and Morocco (4 per cent).

Chairman of APMC Unjha, Dinesh Patel, said the GI tag is expected to enhance the products' reputation in international markets. "With the GI tag, our products will gain greater recognition globally, leading to higher demand and better returns for farmers and traders," he said.

The GI recognition is expected to protect the identity and authenticity of Unjha's iconic spices, boost exports, improve market value and strengthen Gujarat's reputation as a global hub for high-quality agricultural produce.