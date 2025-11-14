Bihar minister Prem Kumar is confident the NDA will win over 200 seats due to its development work. He dismissed RJD leader Sunil Singh's warning to election officials against rigging as a statement made 'out of frustration.'

Bihar minister Prem Kumar on Friday said he is confident that the NDA will form the government again, claiming the alliance will win more than 200 seats. He said voters supported the NDA because they are satisfied with its development work. Speaking to ANI in Patna, Prem Kumar said, "...The people of Bihar came out to vote in large numbers...NDA will lead on all seats, and the NDA government will be formed again in Bihar. I am confident that the NDA government will win more than 200 seats. The public is very happy with the development works carried out by the NDA government..."

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Kumar Criticises RJD Leader's Remarks

Kumar also criticised RJD leader Sunil Singh for his remarks, calling them "statements made out of frustration" and saying no one has the right to take the law into their own hands. "These statements are being given out of frustration. They have no trust in the law. The elections concluded peacefully...They want to create an atmosphere of discord in the state with these kinds of statements... No one has the right to take the law into their hands," Kumar said.

RJD Leader Warns Officials Against Mandate Manipulation

His remarks come after RJD Leader Sunil Singh had issued a strong warning to election officials, cautioning against any attempt to manipulate the people's mandate, otherwise "the same scenes witnessed on the roads in Nepal, Bangladesh, and Sri Lanka will be seen on the roads of Bihar as well".

Singh claimed that in the 2020 Bihar Assembly elections, "many RJD candidates were forcibly defeated," and urged vigilance to ensure such incidents do not repeat. "Many of our candidates were forcibly defeated in 2020... I have requested all our officials involved in the counting process that, if you defeat the person whom the public has given their mandate, the same scenes you witnessed on the roads in Nepal, Bangladesh, and Sri Lanka will be seen on the roads of Bihar as well," Singh told ANI.

The RJD leader further warned that any act against the will of the people could trigger widespread public outrage. "You will see the common people taking to the streets... We are absolutely vigilant about this, and we urge you not to do anything that goes against public sentiment, that the public will not accept," Singh added.

Vote Counting Underway

Counting for the Bihar elections 2025 began at 8 am across the state's 243 constituencies, with heightened security at various counting centres. The exit polls predicted that the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) is poised to form the government again in Bihar. (ANI)