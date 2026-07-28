Delhi received rainfall on Tuesday morning, providing relief from humidity. The IMD forecasts more light to moderate rain for Tuesday and Wednesday, with temperatures expected to drop by 2-3 degrees Celsius over the next few days.

Delhi woke up to rain on Tuesday morning as showers lashed several parts of the national capital, bringing some relief to people from the humid weather.

IMD Weather Forecast

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast a generally cloudy sky with one or two spells of very light to light rain at most places and moderate rain at a few places from morning to noon. Another spell of rain is likely towards the evening or night.

The weather department has also forecast moderate rainfall over Delhi on Wednesday, with light to moderate rain expected at several places during the day.

Meanwhile, according to the IMD daily weather report issued on Monday, Delhi is likely to witness light rain and thunderstorms over the next few days, with generally cloudy skies and moderate rain at isolated places. The national capital recorded a maximum temperature of 38.1 degrees Celsius and a minimum temperature of 28.6 degrees Celsius at Safdarjung. The weather department said maximum temperatures are likely to fall by 2-3 degrees Celsius over the next six days.

Weather System Update

According to the IMD, the deep depression was located near the West Bengal coast and was likely to move nearly west-northwestwards and cross the West Bengal-North Odisha coasts near Digha and west of Haldia by early morning on Tuesday.

The weather system was located close to Digha in West Bengal, with its movement likely to bring rain to several parts of the region.

Advisory for Commuters

The IMD has advised commuters to check traffic conditions before leaving and avoid areas prone to waterlogging. (ANI)