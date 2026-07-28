A man was strangled to death by two associates in a Jaipur hotel room over a dispute about a liquor bill. The accused were arrested after police scanned 300 CCTVs. After the murder, they visited Khatu Shyam and searched online for ways to evade police.

A man was strangled to death by two of his associates inside a hotel room in the Bindayaka area of West Jaipur over a liquor bill and party expenses dispute, police said. The deceased has been identified as Dinesh, while two accused, namely Sanjay Kumar Kasotiya and Nitesh Gawariya, have been arrested in connection with the crime after an extensive investigation involving the scanning of over 300 CCTV cameras.

Investigation and Arrests

West Jaipur Deputy Commissioner of Police ( ) Prashant Kiran noted that the incident came to light on July 25, when police recovered the body of a man, identified as Dinesh, under suspicious circumstances inside a room at a Jaipur Hotel. "On 25th July, we recieved information regarding an incident at a hotel in Bindayaka. A deceased person's body was found in a hotel room under suspicious circumstances. Inquiries revealed that two associates had been staying with the deceased but had left him behind and had not returned to the hotel for some time. It was discovered that both Sanjay Kumar Kasotiya and the other associate, Nitesh Gawariya, had absconded from their homes, and their mobile phones were switched off. Through the analysis of footage from 300 CCTV cameras and other investigative methods, the two suspects were arrested. Both have confessed to the crime," he said.

Motive Revealed: Dispute Over Party Expenses

DCP Kiren said that as per the investigation, the victim was a distant relative of Nitesh and a friend of Sanjay. The trio met for a meeting regarding a financial loan. After consuming liquor and other substances, an argument over the bill payment erupted, leading to the murder of Dinesh. "Investigations revealed that the deceased, Dinesh, was a distant relative of Nitesh and a friend of Sanjay. They had rented a room together. Dinesh needed a loan and had arranged a meeting with Sanjay regarding this. During the meeting, while consuming alcohol and other substances, an altercation broke out between them over who would pay the bill and how long the party should continue. A scuffle broke out between them. The two accused strangled the victim to death using the stole he was wearing around his neck," he said.

Accused Sought Forgiveness, Ways to Evade Arrest

The official further said that after committing the crime, both the accused fled the hotel and visited Khatu Shyam to seek forgiveness, while taking active steps to evade police detection and arrest. "An examination of their phones revealed that they had visited Khatu Shyam after the incident, ostensibly to seek forgiveness for their heinous act, and had also searched YouTube for ways to evade detection. They looked up information regarding the physical changes a body undergoes after death and how to escape the consequences of such a crime," he said. (ANI)