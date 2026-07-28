The flood situation in Assam's Sivasagar district has worsened, affecting hundreds of families who are now struggling for shelter, food, and safe drinking water. LJP leader Ahmed Ayubi described the situation as 'extremely bad' as relief efforts are underway.

The flood situation in Assam's Sivasagar district continued to worsen as floodwaters entered houses and submerged roads in Naujan village, leaving hundreds of families struggling for shelter, food and access to safe drinking water even as relief operations intensified. Visuals from the village on Monday showed houses surrounded by floodwaters, with residents wading through submerged roads to access essential supplies.

Relief Efforts and Political Response

Assam State President of Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas), Ahmed Ayubi, who visited the affected areas, described the situation in Sivasagar and neighbouring Charaideo district as "extremely bad" and said party workers had been deployed round-the-clock to assist flood-hit families. "The situation is very terrible. In Sivasagar and Charaideo districts, the condition is extremely bad. Our party workers are working everywhere. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is closely monitoring the situation, and the Chief Minister is also overseeing it," Ayubi told ANI.

He said villagers informed him that government relief was reaching them, but access to clean drinking water remained a major concern. "There is a need for clean drinking water, and we are making arrangements for it. We are also working on a large scale for livestock by supplying fodder and other essentials. On the directions of our National President Chirag Paswan, our teams are working 24 hours a day in three shifts. Today, we have distributed relief packages to 2,400 families, and stocks for another 3,000 families are being supplied," he added.

Residents' Accounts of Devastation

Local resident Mitali Gogoi said floodwaters entered her house within hours, leaving the family with little time to save their belongings. "The floodwater inundated our house within hours last night. We didn't even get time to move our belongings. We don't have proper food or drinking water. We collect water from flooded roads in bottles because there is no other option. There is no place to sleep. The flood has made our lives miserable," she said.

Another resident, Monika Gogoi, said more than 500 households in the village had been affected. "Almost everyone has lost their belongings. The floodwaters have remained here for about seven days. Elderly people are suffering the most. Many families are staying in relief camps, on terraces and rooftops under tarpaulin sheets. We are receiving relief materials such as rice, lentils, mustard oil and tarpaulins, and I want to thank those who have provided shelter and assistance," she said.

State-Wide Impact and Official Data

According to the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA), the flood situation in the state remained grim on Tuesday, with over 4.45 lakh people affected across six districts, including Sivasagar and Charaideo. A total of 631 villages remain inundated, while relief operations continue through 184 camps and distribution centres sheltering nearly 28,700 people.

Authorities said no human casualties have been reported so far, although extensive damage has been caused to homes, roads, schools, agriculture and livestock across the affected districts. (ANI)