Ahead of the Monsoon Session, Union Home Minister Amit Shah attended an NDA meeting to finalise strategy. The government's legislative agenda includes two pending and five new bills. The Opposition is also set to meet to chalk out its strategy.

NDA Strategises for Monsoon Session

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday joined a high-level meeting of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) Group of Ministers and floor leaders at the residence of Defence Minister Rajnath Singh in the national capital ahead of the Monsoon Session of Parliament. The meeting is being held to finalise the NDA's strategy for the upcoming session, which is scheduled to commence on July 20 and conclude on August 13.

Government's Legislative Agenda

According to officials, the government's legislative agenda will prioritise two pending bills, the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Amendment Bill, 2026, introduced earlier this year, and the Viksit Bharat Shiksha Adhishthan Bill, 2025, which was introduced in the Lok Sabha on December 15, 2025, and later referred to a Joint Committee. The government also plans to introduce five new bills during the session. These include the Income-tax (Amendment) Bill, 2026 and the Supreme Court (Number of Judges) Amendment Bill, 2026, both intended to replace existing ordinances. Other proposed legislation includes the Registration of Births and Deaths (Amendment) Bill, 2026, the Prevention of Insults to National Honour (Amendment) Bill, 2026, and the Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises Development (Amendment) Bill, 2026.

Opposition to Chalk Out Joint Strategy

Meanwhile, leaders of Opposition parties in the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha are also scheduled to meet on July 20, the opening day of the Monsoon Session, to chalk out a joint strategy. The Opposition is expected to deliberate on the Centre's legislative agenda and finalise the issues it plans to raise during the session. (ANI)