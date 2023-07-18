Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    NDA, can you challenge I.N.D.I.A?: West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee after Opposition meet

    Earlier, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge announced that the Opposition alliance will be called Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (I.N.D.I.A). This development comes after top leaders concluded their 2-day Opposition meet in Bengaluru, Karnataka.

    West Bengal Chief Minister and TMC chief Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday (July 18) took a jibe at the NDA and  said, "Government has only one job: Buying governments." Addressing reporters, West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee said the Opposition meeting was constructive and fruitful.

    "NDA is still there but does not exist. NDA can you challenge INDIA? If anybody has a challenge, catch us if you can. Save India from disaster. India will win, BJP will lose," Mamata Banerjee said.

    Earlier, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge announced that the Opposition alliance will be called Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (I.N.D.I.A). This development comes after top leaders concluded their 2-day Opposition meet in Bengaluru, Karnataka. This proposed name aims to bring together the diverse parties under a common banner, emphasizing their shared objective of countering the ruling party's influence.

    The Congress President said that the next Opposition meeting will be held in Mumbai, the date will be announced soon. An 11-member coordination committee will be set up. "Names of committee members will be announced in Mumbai,"  he added.

    The initial day of the meeting was characterized by informal discussions and a dinner gathering. Today, the meeting was held more formal, focusing on deliberations regarding the name of the grand alliance. At the dinner meeting held the previous day, all participating political parties were invited to suggest names for consideration.

    Prominent opposition leaders, including Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge, as well as chief ministers from West Bengal, Bihar, Tamil Nadu, Jharkhand, former chief ministers from Uttar Pradesh and Maharashtra, and party presidents and leaders from several parties were present at the meeting.

