Congress protects idea of India, not interested in PM post: Mallikarjun Kharge at Opposition meet

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Tuesday (July 18) said his party was not interested in power or the Prime Minister's post as talks were underway among leaders of 26 Opposition parties in Bengaluru to chalk out a strategy to take on the BJP in the 2024 general election.

Speaking at the second meeting of Opposition parties with the objective of creating a united front against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the upcoming 2024 national elections, Kharge acknowledged the existence of differences among the parties at the state level.

However, he emphasized the significance of setting aside these differences in order to prioritize the protection and welfare of the people. Kharge highlighted the importance of a common platform where collective efforts can be directed towards the greater goal of safeguarding the interests of the citizens.

"Our intention is not to assume power for ourselves. It is to protect our Constitution, democracy, secularism, and social justice," he said at the beginning of the meeting.

"At the state level, there are some differences between us. But these differences are not so big that we can’t overcome them for the benefit of common people who are suffering inflation. We can set aside our differences for the youth who are suffering from unemployment and for the poor, the Dalit, tribals, and the minorities whose rights are being crushed," Kharge said.

The Congress President also said that 26 parties attending the meeting have substantial political strength as they govern 11 states. He underlined the importance of alliances.

"The BJP did not get 303 seats (in 2019 polls) by itself. It used the votes of its allies and came to power and then discarded them," he said. "Today, the BJP President and their leaders are running from state to state to patch up with their old allies," the Congress President further said.