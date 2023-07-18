Next Opposition meeting in Mumbai, dates to be announced soon: Mallikarjun Kharge in Bengaluru

The Congress President said that the next Opposition meeting will be held in Mumbai, the date will be announced soon. An 11-member coordination committee will be set up. "Names of committee members will be announced in Mumbai," Kharge said.

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on Tuesday (July 18) announced that the Opposition alliance will be called Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance. This development comes after top leaders concluded their 2-day Opposition meet in Bengaluru, Karnataka. This proposed name aims to bring together the diverse parties under a common banner, emphasizing their shared objective of countering the ruling party's influence.

The Congress President said that the next Opposition meeting will be held in Mumbai, the date will be announced soon. An 11-member coordination committee will be set up. "Names of committee members will be announced in Mumbai," he added.

"NDA is holding a meeting with 30 parties. I have not heard about so many parties in India. Earlier they didn't hold any meetings but now they are meeting one by one (with NDA parties) PM Modi is now afraid of opposition parties," Kharge said.

The initial day of the meeting was characterized by informal discussions and a dinner gathering. Today, the meeting was held more formal, focusing on deliberations regarding the name of the grand alliance. At the dinner meeting held the previous day, all participating political parties were invited to suggest names for consideration. These suggestions will be thoroughly discussed, and efforts will be made to reach a consensus during the meeting.

Prominent opposition leaders, including Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge, as well as chief ministers from West Bengal, Bihar, Tamil Nadu, Jharkhand, former chief ministers from Uttar Pradesh and Maharashtra, and party presidents and leaders from several parties were present at the meeting.