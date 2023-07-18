Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Next Opposition meeting in Mumbai, dates to be announced soon: Mallikarjun Kharge in Bengaluru

    The Congress President said that the next Opposition meeting will be held in Mumbai, the date will be announced soon. An 11-member coordination committee will be set up. "Names of committee members will be announced in Mumbai,"  Kharge said.

    Next Opposition meeting in Mumbai, dates to be announced soon: Mallikarjun Kharge in Bengaluru AJR
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Jul 18, 2023, 4:40 PM IST

    Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on Tuesday (July 18) announced that the Opposition alliance will be called Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance. This development comes after top leaders concluded their 2-day Opposition meet in Bengaluru, Karnataka. This proposed name aims to bring together the diverse parties under a common banner, emphasizing their shared objective of countering the ruling party's influence.

    The Congress President said that the next Opposition meeting will be held in Mumbai, the date will be announced soon. An 11-member coordination committee will be set up. "Names of committee members will be announced in Mumbai,"  he added.

    Opposition leaders consider to use 'INDIA' as new name for UPA Front: Report

    "NDA is holding a meeting with 30 parties. I have not heard about so many parties in India. Earlier they didn't hold any meetings but now they are meeting one by one (with NDA parties)  PM Modi is now afraid of opposition parties," Kharge said.

    The initial day of the meeting was characterized by informal discussions and a dinner gathering. Today, the meeting was held more formal, focusing on deliberations regarding the name of the grand alliance. At the dinner meeting held the previous day, all participating political parties were invited to suggest names for consideration. These suggestions will be thoroughly discussed, and efforts will be made to reach a consensus during the meeting.

    Congress protects idea of India, not interested in PM post: Mallikarjun Kharge at Opposition meet

    Prominent opposition leaders, including Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge, as well as chief ministers from West Bengal, Bihar, Tamil Nadu, Jharkhand, former chief ministers from Uttar Pradesh and Maharashtra, and party presidents and leaders from several parties were present at the meeting.

    Last Updated Jul 18, 2023, 4:50 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios
    Powered by the Tomorrow.io Weather API

    RELATED STORIES

    For the first time in 45 years, rising Yamuna reaches Taj Mahal walls, monument safe say officials AJR

    For the first time in 45 years, rising Yamuna reaches Taj Mahal walls, monument safe say officials

    Need to save India say members of UPA new avatar

    'Need to save India...' say members of UPA's new avatar

    Opposition leaders use 'INDIA' as new name for UPA Front: Report AJR

    Opposition leaders consider to use 'INDIA' as new name for UPA Front: Report

    Why govt school students in Karnataka's Kalaburagi attend classes in fear vkp

    Why govt school students in Karnataka's Kalaburagi attend classes in fear

    Bengaluru: BBMP using drones for stray dog census vkp

    Bengaluru: BBMP using drones for stray dog census

    Recent Stories

    Right Steps to Take on Recovering Lost Crypto

    Right Steps to Take on Recovering Lost Crypto

    Hara Bhara Kabab to Chilli Paneer: 6 popular appetizers in India vma

    Hara Bhara Kabab to Chilli Paneer: 6 popular appetizers in India

    7 fun solo Birthday Celebration ideas: Making your special day memorable MSW EAI

    7 fun solo Birthday Celebration ideas: Making your special day memorable

    Fizzing it up! German brewery develops world's first one-of-a-kind instant beer powder snt

    Fizzing it up! German brewery develops world's first one-of-a-kind instant beer powder

    Meta Threads to introduce Direct Message feature soon Report gcw

    Meta's Threads to introduce 'Direct Message' feature soon: Report

    Recent Videos

    The Drive EP14: 4 Best 7-seater MPVs in India in 2023 - WATCH snt

    The Drive EP14: 4 Best 7-seater MPVs in India in 2023 - WATCH

    Video Icon
    Peace yet to return to Manipur Weightlifter Mirabai Chanu appeals to PM Modi

    'Peace yet to return to Manipur...' Weightlifter Mirabai Chanu appeals to PM Modi (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Unmanned naval surface vehicles blew up bridge to Crimea that Vladimir Putin opened

    'Unmanned naval surface vehicles' blew up bridge to Crimea that Vladimir Putin opened (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Himachal Pradesh: Cloudburst wreaks havoc in Kullu, several houses washed away; one dead WATCH AJR

    Himachal Pradesh: Cloudburst wreaks havoc in Kullu, several houses washed away; one dead | WATCH

    Video Icon
    Wild Encounter: Majestic tiger strolls in UP field as farmer ploughs land behind WATCH AJR

    Wild Encounter: Majestic tiger strolls in UP field as farmer ploughs land behind | WATCH

    Video Icon