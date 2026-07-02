BJP leader Shaik Baji lauded the Modi government's move to suspend the Indus Waters Treaty until Pakistan ends terror support. He cited Operation Sindoor post the Pahalgam attack, stating 'India of today is different from the past'.

BJP's Shaik Baji: 'India of Today is Different'

Affirming the Modi government's decision of putting the Indus Waters Treaty in abeyance till Pakistan stops its support to cross-border terrorism, BJP leader Shaik Baji has said that "India of today is different from the India of the past".

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He said the government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi responded firmly to the Pahalgam terror attack and Operation Sindoor was launched.

Baji Slams Pakistani Leaders

Shaik Baji slammed PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto's remarks on the Indus Waters Treaty. "Pakistan has issued a warning to the entire world regarding the Indus River. An MoU concerning the Indus River was signed on September 19, 1960, between Jawaharlal Nehru and the Ayub Khan. Wars have been fought with Pakistan but Indus Waters Treaty remained intact. However, Pakistan is now warning the world that if any action is taken that violates the water agreement, no country will survive. On April 22, 2024, terrorists in Pahalgam targeted individuals based on their religion and killed them. A retaliatory response, Operation Sindoor, was launched," he said

"Meanwhile, Bilawal Bhutto has warned that if the water flow is stopped, blood will flow in its place...Hina Rabbani Khar has accused India of harbouring a dual mentality and treating Pakistan as an enemy nation. Yes, we too acknowledge that the India of today is different from the India of the past," he added.

Shaik Baji also recalled the government's response to terror attacks through surgical and aerial strikes.

Bilawal Bhutto Calls Water Pact a 'Lifeline'

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari on Tuesday resorted to a fresh war of words, linking regional stability to the 1960 water-sharing pact. Failing to address India's core security concern regarding state-sponsored militancy, Bilawal argued that "the use of water as a weapon was contrary to international law".

"Pakistan must speak clearly. The Indus is not a pressure point. The Indus is not a bargaining chip. The Indus is not a weapon to be placed in India's hands. The Indus is a lifeline of Pakistan. And any attempt to turn that lifeline into a noose must be treated as a threat to the survival of our state. This is the message that Pakistan must deliver to India. This is the message that Pakistan must deliver to the world. Not in panic, not in hysteria, not in recklessness, but with the cold clarity of a people who know what is at stake," he stated.

India Holds Treaty in Abeyance

India took a series of punitive measures against Pakistan after the Pahalgam terror attack and stated that The Indus Waters Treaty of 1960 will be held in abeyance with immediate effect, until Pakistan credibly and irrevocably abjures its support for cross-border terrorism. (ANI)