Union Minister Nitin Gadkari and Tripura CM Manik Saha reviewed NH projects. Key discussions focused on expediting works, the new 130 km Churaibari-Champaknagar 4-lane highway, Agartala bypasses, and upgrading key roads to boost connectivity.

Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways, Nitin Gadkari, held a detailed review meeting with Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha in New Delhi to discuss the progress of National Highway projects and future road infrastructure development in the State. The meeting focused on expediting ongoing National Highway projects, strengthening maintenance of existing road infrastructure, and undertaking new projects to improve connectivity within Tripura and with neighbouring States.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

In his opening remarks, CM Saha expressed his gratitude to Union Minister Gadkari for the remarkable expansion of the National Highway network in Tripura, which has increased from 198 km in 2014 to 923 km in 2026. During the meeting, Saha raised and discussed several important decisions for implementation in a time-bound manner.

Key National Highway Upgrades

CM Saha has raised concerns about the alignment for the 4-laning of the Churaibari-Champaknagar stretch of NH-08 (130 km), which has been approved by the Ministry in consultation with the State Government. The proposed greenfield four-lane highway will run parallel to the railway line and include tunnels through the Atharamura and Longtharai ranges. Land acquisition for the project will commence shortly. He said that the State Government will hand over 90% of the required land and complete utility shifting for the remaining Ranirbazar-ISBT (Chandrapur) section of NH-08 by August 2026. Thereafter, NHIDCL will float the tender for construction.

"The Detailed Project Report (DPR) for the 4-laning of the Agartala-Udaipur section of NH-08 is in its final stage, considering the substantial increase in traffic movement, tourism, and pilgrimage activities. The alignment is expected to be finalised by August 2026, following which land acquisition will begin. The DPR for upgrading the Udaipur-Amarpur road (24 km) as a spur of NH-08 is also nearing completion. The road will be developed to National Highway standards, strengthening connectivity between Udaipur, home to the revered Mata Tripura Sundari Temple, and Amarpur, the gateway to major tourist destinations such as Chabimura and Dumboor Lake", said Saha.

He informed that the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways will take up the development of the Kamalpur-Ambassa-Gandacherra-Santirbazar road (148 km), considering its strategic importance for tourism, trade, and natural gas-based economic activities.

Agartala Bypasses and Road Redevelopment

Saha said that for the proposed 25-km Western Bypass of Agartala City, a fresh tender will be issued incorporating service lanes, keeping in view the densely populated areas along the alignment.

"The 4-laning of the Eastern Bypass connecting Lembucherra and Khayerpur (10 km) will be undertaken after finalisation of the alignment and completion of land acquisition. In view of the deterioration of road surfaces on Agartala-Khowai NH-108B, Kumarghat-Kailashahar and Kailashahar-Khowai stretches of NH-208, and Kailashahar-Kurti Bridge section of NH-208A, it was decided that these roads would be redeveloped in accordance with the recommendations of the Central Road Research Institute (CRRI), informed the CM.

Addressing Safety and Inter-State Links

Chief Minister also emphasised the need for adequate drainage systems and retaining walls along National Highways to prevent flooding in adjoining habitations and mitigate landslides in hilly areas during the monsoon season.

The meeting was informed that the Government of Assam has been approached for widening the Kurti Bridge-Chandkhira section of NH-208A Spur from a 7-metre carriageway to a 10-metre width.

The State Government assured full cooperation in ensuring timely land acquisition, forest clearances, and utility shifting for the successful execution of all approved projects.

The meeting was attended by V. Umashankar, IAS, Secretary, Ministry of Road Transport and Highways; Krishna Kumar, IAS, Managing Director, NHIDCL; Kiran Gitte, IAS, Secretary, PWD, Government of Tripura; Subrata Banik, Chief Engineer, PWD (NH); the Regional Officer of NHIDCL, Agartala; and other senior officials.

Concluding the meeting, Chief Minister Saha thanked Union Minister Gadkari for sanctioning a record number of National Highway projects in Tripura, including the Agartala Ring Road project, which have significantly strengthened road infrastructure and facilitated investment and economic growth across the State. (ANI)