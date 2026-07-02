Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini dedicated 325 Amrit Sarovars and 70 ALS ambulances to the state. He inaugurated and laid foundation stones for development projects worth over Rs 337 crore at a function in Naraingarh, Ambala district.

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Wednesday dedicated 325 Amrit Sarovars and 70 Advanced Life Support (ALS) ambulances to the people of the state while inaugurating and laying the foundation stone of development projects worth over Rs 337 crore at a function in Naraingarh in Ambala district.

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The projects include seven major healthcare initiatives worth Rs 114 crore, while 325 Amrit Sarovars, constructed at a cost of Rs 223 crore, were also dedicated to the people of Haryana, according to a relesase. Addressing the gathering, Nayab Singh Saini said the occasion was historic not only for Naraingarh but for the entire state, as the inauguration and foundation-laying of projects worth over Rs 337 crore marked another important step towards realising the vision of a "Swasth, Samriddh aur Viksit Haryana."

CM Greets Healthcare Workers on Doctors' Day

Earlier, on the occasion of Doctors' Day, the Chief Minister extended greetings to doctors, nurses, paramedical staff, ASHA workers and all healthcare personnel. He also paid tribute to eminent physician, freedom fighter and statesman Dr Bidhan Chandra Roy, recalling his belief that "healthy citizens are the greatest strength of a strong nation."

Development Boost for Naraingarh Constituency

The Chief Minister said that with the projects launched on Wednesday, development works worth Rs 858 crore have been carried out in the Naraingarh Assembly constituency during the past 11-and-a-half years.

Key Projects and Healthcare Upgrades

Listing key projects executed in the constituency, he said the Yamunanagar-Panchkula National Highway-73 had been constructed at a cost of Rs 1,112 crore. Other completed works include the Government Women's College at Baragarh, the Fatehgarh-Raiwali road and bridge, the Naraingarh four-lane road, the Raiwali road and a modern sports stadium. He added that Community Health Centre buildings had been constructed at Shahzadpur and Ambli, while Primary Health Centre buildings at Bhurewala, Dhanana and Chhansoli had been constructed or expanded.

Saini said a 50-bed hospital block, built at a cost of nearly Rs 32 crore, was inaugurated on Wednesday, taking the capacity of the Civil Hospital to 100 beds. A Block Public Health Unit, built at an estimated cost of Rs 50 lakh, was also inaugurated to strengthen healthcare services at the local level. He further shared that a Regional Horticulture Research Centre of Maharana Pratap Horticultural University, Karnal, had been established at Chhansoli at a cost of Rs 13 crore.

The Chief Minister said this year's state Budget had announced a new Government Polytechnic Institute for Narayangarh. He said that 10 new Industrial Model Townships (IMTs) are being established in Haryana, including IMT Ambala-Naraingarh.

Commitment to 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas'

Saini said the state government had turned Prime Minister Narendra Modi's mantra of "Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas and Sabka Prayas" into reality. Under the Prime Minister's leadership for more than 4,400 days, he said, India had emerged among the world's leading powers.

The Chief Minister said the government remained committed to fulfilling every promise made to the people. Of the 217 Sankalps in the Assembly election manifesto, 66 have been fulfilled, while work is underway on the remaining 151. Highlighting welfare initiatives, Saini said that under the Deendayal Lado Lakshmi Yojana, nearly 10 lakh women had received financial assistance of Rs 1,415 crore, with eligible beneficiaries receiving Rs 2,100 per month.

CM Participates in Electoral Roll Revision Campaign

The Chief Minister also actively participated in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) campaign of electoral rolls during his visit to Naraingarh on Wednesday by personally filling out his enumeration form and submitting it to the Booth Level Officer (BLO) at the Naraingarh Rest House. After carefully filling out his enumeration form pertaining to Booth No. 129, Singh Saini handed it over to Booth Level Officer (BLO) Rakesh Kumar.

Appeal for Citizen Participation

On the occasion, he described the Special Intensive Revision campaign of electoral rolls as an important initiative towards strengthening democracy. The Chief Minister said that a clean and updated electoral roll is the foundation of a free, fair and transparent electoral process. Inclusion of every eligible citizen in the electoral roll and removal of ineligible entries further strengthens the democratic system.

He appealed to all eligible voters to fill out their enumeration forms in a timely manner and submit them to their respective BLOs, while extending full cooperation to the Special Intensive Revision campaign. He said that active participation by citizens would help make the electoral rolls more accurate and error-free, thereby further strengthening the democratic process.

The Chief Minister also appreciated the efforts of BLOs and election officials engaged in the campaign and directed them to ensure outreach to every eligible voter so that no deserving voter is left out of the electoral rolls. (ANI)