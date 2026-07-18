J&K Deputy CM Surinder Choudhary said the National Conference will protest at Jantar Mantar on July 20. The protest aims to remind the Centre of its promise to restore full statehood to Jammu and Kashmir after the 2024 elections.

NC Protest to Remind Centre of Statehood Promise

Jammu and Kashmir Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Kumar Choudhary on Saturday said the National Conference's protest at Jantar Mantar on July 20 is aimed at reminding the Centre of its promise to restore statehood to Jammu and Kashmir.

Speaking to ANI, Jammu and Kashmir Dy CM said, "... During the 2024 elections, both the Prime Minister and Home Minister assured the people of Jammu & Kashmir that statehood would be restored once the elections concluded. Yet, twenty-one months have passed; we have exercised great patience and waited, hoping for the day when the PM and Home Minister would fulfill the promise made to the people of Jammu & Kashmir."

"A decision was taken during a party legislators' meeting to gather at Jantar Mantar on the 20th. We intend to remind the Prime Minister and Home Minister that the time has come to honor their commitment to restore statehood after the elections," he further added.

Protest Permission and Sabotage Allegations

The National Conference has called for a protest at the Jantar Mantar on July 20 to demand statehood for Jammu and Kashmir. Party chief Farooq Abdullah has invited leaders across party lines to join the protest.

Meanwhile, on July 10, Chief Minister Omar Abdullah said that the National Conference has not received permission for its July 20 protest, demanding restoration of full statehood for the Union Territory. He alleged that there was an intent to "sabotage" the National Conference's protest.

Background of the Statehood Demand

Full statehood has been a part of NC's long-standing demand after the abrogation of Article 370 in August 2019. National Conference has invited 52 leaders across party lines for the protest at Jantar Mantar.

Following the abrogation of Article 370 in 2019, the Centre formed two Union Territories: Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh. In 2023, the Supreme Court upheld the move to abrogate Article 370, while not taking up the question of the restoration of statehood, as the Centre had submitted that it would be restored in due time. (ANI)