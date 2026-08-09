BJP MLA Neera Yadav slammed the Jharkhand government over alleged recruitment exam irregularities, demanding CBI and ED probes. She accused the government of misleading youth as students protest, seeking transparency and exam cancellations.

BJP Slams Jharkhand Govt Over Exam Irregularities

BJP MLA and former Jharkhand Education Minister Neera Yadav on Sunday, in a scathing attack, accused the Jharkhand government of trying to divide and mislead the youth. She demanded immediate, transparent action, including Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and Enforcement Directorate (ED) probes in the alleged irregularities in Jharkhand's recruitment examinations.

Spekaing to ANI, Yadav criticised the ruling dispensation for failing to address the core grievances of job seekers, demanding that the State government should directly announce that justice will be given to the students. "This government is only busy dividing the children and misleading them. They should be ashamed that they are dividing the children into groups. You could have ordered a CBI investigation, initiated an ED investigation, and taken strict action against the guilty. The rate at which jobs are being sold is even fixed, so what bigger proof do you need than this? Why are the students being confused? You should directly announce that justice will be given to the students," she said.

Student Protests and Government Response

The remarks came amid the protests which started after the results of the 14th JPSC Civil Services Preliminary Examination were announced on July 5, with aspirants alleging irregularities in the recruitment process. Earlier on Friday, an 11-member delegation of agitating JPSC and JSSC aspirants in Ranchi met with Jharkhand Minister Sudivya Kumar Sonu. The delegation comprised eight student representatives, one lawyer and two technical experts. After the meeting, Minister Sonu announced that the state government has released a dedicated email ID to collect suggestions from students and stakeholders for policy reforms.

Protesters' Demands

The students have been holding round-the-clock protests and an indefinite sit-in, demanding transparency and accountability. The protesters at the Jaipal Singh Munda Stadium in Ranchi demanded cancellation of all JSSC CGL, JSSC JE, and PGT exams after 2019, a CBI investigation into the irregularities, strict action against the "mafias and agencies involved", disclosure of category-wise cut-offs (UR, EWS, BC-I, BC-II, SC, ST), OMR copies, and response sheets for transparency regarding the process and a recruitment calendar modelled after UPSC/SSC standards.