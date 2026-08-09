A Sultanpur murder case has taken a disturbing turn after police uncovered what allegedly drove a man and three associates to target his own brother-in-law.

A 25-year-old man was allegedly killed in Sultanpur after his brother-in-law and three associates plotted the murder over concerns about ₹48 lakh expected from a land sale, police said. The victim, Mohd. Shakib, was found dead in a pond near his home a day after he left for what he believed was a meeting.

Police said Shakib was called out on the night of August 2 on the pretext of attending a party. His brother-in-law Salman and three others were allegedly already there. The group reportedly drank alcohol before Shakib was strangled with a dupatta. His body was then dumped into a pond around 200 metres from his house.

The case was cracked by police at around 2 pm on August 8, following which Salman and the three alleged accomplices were arrested.

Police said the suspected motive was linked to a land transaction involving Shakib. A resident of Faridpur in Gosainganj, Shakib lived at his maternal grandparents' house in Lolepur Chauhani. His grandmother had given him a concrete house and five biswa of land located along the highway.

Shakib had agreed to sell the property for ₹48 lakh and had already received ₹2 lakh as an advance. He opened a new bank account to deposit the money expected from the sale. He had also named his maternal uncle's son, Adeeb Anwar alias Golu, as the nominee on the account.

Police trace final movements

According to the police investigation, Shakib's wife, Shabbu, learned about the nominee arrangement and informed her brother Salman. Police said Salman feared that the proceeds from the land deal would not reach his sister. He allegedly believed Shakib would spend the money on himself, including on alcohol and other activities.

The accused also reportedly feared that if Shakib died, the money in his bank account could go to the nominee instead of his sister. Police said this concern led them to allegedly plan the murder with the intention of securing the land-sale money for their sister.

Shakib left his home on the night of August 2 and did not return. His family began searching for him, and his body was discovered in a nearby pond on the morning of August 3. Police said injuries were visible on his body.

His father, Sahban, subsequently filed a murder complaint. Investigators questioned family members and people from the surrounding area and found that Shakib had last been seen with Salman.

Police later cordoned off the Mahua garden in front of Vinobapuri and arrested Salmanul Haq alias Salman of Nakrahi, along with Mo. Hussain alias Jhulu of Lolepur Chauhani, Mo. Zeeshan and Shakib's friend Salman Ahmed of Nakrahi.

The investigation team included In-charge Inspector Suresh Narayan Mishra, Sub-Inspector Avinash Chandra, Sub-Inspector Arvind Singh, Reserve Constable Ravindra Kumar and Reserve Constable Awadhesh Gaur.

The SP rewarded the police team with ₹25,000 for solving the case. Police said further investigation was continuing as they examined the circumstances surrounding the alleged conspiracy, the killing and the intended transfer of the proceeds to family.