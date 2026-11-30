The NCPI breakaway faction has confirmed its support for the upcoming Delimitation (Second) Bill 2026. MP Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar announced that 27 MPs will vote in favor of the legislation during Parliament's special session beginning November 30.

New Delhi [India], November 30 (ANI): Nationalist Citizens Party of India (NCPI) MP Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar confirmed that the breakaway faction of West Bengal MPs will vote in favour of the Delimitation (Second) Bill, 2026. Dastidar also claimed that earlier being the chief whip of the Trinamool Congress, she has issued a whip to the party MPs to be present in the Lok Sabha on November 30. "We will not participate as NCPI because we have not yet received recognition from the Speaker. Since I was earlier with AITC and was the Chief Whip, I have issued the whip in that capacity, directing everyone to remain present from tomorrow. All 27 Lok Sabha MPs will be present from the morning and support the bill," she said. NCPI MP and former cricketer Yusuf Pathan was also seen leaving the New Delhi residence of Union Minister Sukanta Majumdar late Sunday following a dinner meeting of West Bengal NDA MPs.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Samik Bhattacharya took a sharp jibe at Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi's frantic outreach to opposition allies over the past 24 hours, asserting that the passage of the proposed Women's Reservation and Delimitation Bills was inevitable regardless of the Congress leader's efforts. Speaking to the reporters, Bhattacharya targeted Gandhi, saying that he can hold meetings, scale the Himalayas, or even go on a journey to Mars; it won't make a difference. "It is already written in the stars that the Women's Reservation Bill will be passed with an overwhelming majority. You (Rahul Gandhi) may hold meetings, host dinners, travel to Chennai, scale the Himalayas, journey to Mars, or even head off to Antarctica; it makes no difference. This Bill will be passed by a margin far greater than what you are currently anticipating," he said.

The special sitting of Parliament is scheduled to begin on November 30, during which the Centre is set to introduce a legislative package comprising the Constitution (132nd Amendment) Bill, 2026, the Delimitation (Second) Bill, 2026, and an amendment to laws governing Union Territories. The proposals seek to increase the maximum strength of the Lok Sabha to 850 members, comprising up to 815 members from states and 35 from Union Territories. The Centre has proposed a uniform 50 per cent increase in the number of seats for each state. (ANI)