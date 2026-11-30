A massive fire occurred at a chemical factory in Hapur's UPSIDC area on Sunday night. Firefighters were immediately deployed and successfully brought the blaze under control. An investigation into the cause of the fire is currently underway.

Hapur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], November 30 (ANI): A massive fire broke out at a chemical factory located in the UPSIDC area, under the jurisdiction of the Dhaulana police station in the Hapur district of Uttar Pradesh on Sunday night, officials said. Chief Fire Officer (CFO) Ajay Sharma said that the department received the information regarding the fire at around 11:45 pm on Sunday. He confirmed that the fire has been brought under control. The cause of the blaze is yet to be identified.

"We received information about the fire at around 11.45 pm. Fire tenders were immediately dispatched to the scene. The fire has been largely brought under control. The cause of the fire is currently unknown; it is a matter for investigation," he said. Further details are awaited.

Earlier on Thursday, a major fire broke out in the parking area near Sahara City's main gate in Lucknow's Gomti Nagar, triggering panic in the surrounding area. After the fire broke out, flames engulfed the parking area, sending a kilometre-long plume of smoke into the sky. Chief Fire Officer (CFO) Ankush Mittal said the department received information about the blaze at 6:30 pm. Following the alert, around 12 fire tenders were immediately deployed to the site. Eventually, firefighters brought the flames under control, preventing the fire from spreading further inside the complex.

"More than 12 fire tenders are at the site. The premises were completely locked from the inside. Information was received around 6:30 am, and fire tenders were dispatched to the scene immediately. The situation is under control," Mittal told ANI. (ANI)