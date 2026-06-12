CPI's D Raja speculated that parties like NCP and TMC, which split from Congress, may merge back as they are finding it difficult to survive. The article also covers the Supreme Court's rejection of Meenakshi Natarajan's plea on her nomination.

CPI general secretary D Raja on Friday said that the political situation is changing in a way that some parties who were formed by their leaders after coming out of Congress are finding it difficult to survive and that there are speculations that they could merge with Congress. He also referred to turmoil in the Trinamool Congress and said a section of its MPs is demanding separate recognition in the Lok Sabha.

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"Sharad Pawar and Mamata Banerjee were in Congress, split and formed their own parties in Maharashtra and West Bengal. Now the political situation is changing in a way that these parties are finding it difficult to survive and move forward independently. There are speculations that they will have to merge with Congress, because NCP split, now TMC split and the Parliamentary group is demanding separate recognition," Raja told ANI.

SC Rejects Meenakshi Natarajan's Plea

Answering a query on Congress leader Meenakshi Natarajan's nomination papers having been rejected, Raja said the opposition party will have to formulate its strategy. "It is for the Congress leadership on how to continue the case with other appropriate authorities - Election Commission, High Court in the state. Congress has known advocates, they can take the service of Kapil Sibal, Abhishek Manu Singhvi... Let us wait and watch," he said.

The Supreme Court on Friday rejected Congress Rajya Sabha candidate from Madhya Pradesh, Meenakshi Natarajan's plea challenging the rejection of her nomination papers."We are not inclined to entertain this petition and it is hereby dismissed", the court said.

The apex court also said that its observation on Natarajan's nomination would not prejudice any election petition that may be instituted before the jurisdictional High Court.

Senior Advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi, representing Natarajan, argued that in the case cited against her, charges had not been framed, which is a requirement under the Representation of Peoples Act (RoP) for rejecting a nomination.

Natarajan Blames 'Compromised' EC

Reacting to the Supreme Court's decision, Natarajan said, "We all know the Election Commission's stance. I do not wish to make any comment regarding the Supreme Court."

"I have been saying from day one that the Election Commission is deeply compromised, and today this has been proven once again. When the lawyer for the State of Madhya Pradesh stands up, this isn't a matter concerning the State of Madhya Pradesh. We weren't fighting against the states; we were talking about the Election Commission. We were highlighting how the Returning Officer was compromised, and they have been exposed before the public..." the Congress leader said.

The nomination papers of Natarajan, the Congress candidate for one of three Rajya Sabha seats from Madhya Pradesh were rejected by the Returning Officer on the ground that she allegedly failed to disclose a pending criminal case against her.

Top leaders from the Congress subsequently met with the Election Commission (EC) and sought immediate reversal of the rejection of Natarajan's Rajya Sabha nomination. The party then approached the Supreme Court.

Congress leaders today staged a "satyagraha" in New Delhi. (ANI)