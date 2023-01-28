Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'NCP, Thackeray-led Sena, Congress, will together contest upcoming election', confirms Sharad Pawar

    The MVA includes the NCP, Thackeray's Sena, and Congress. The three-party coalition ruled from 2019 to the end of June last year. Thackeray's government collapsed after a rebellion by his party's senior leader Eknath Shinde and his supporting MLAs, who later formed an alliance with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and came to power. 
     

    NCP Thackeray led Sena Congress will together contest upcoming election, confirms Sharad Pawar - adt
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Jan 28, 2023, 4:17 PM IST

    Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Sharad Pawar claimed that no talks were held among Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) constituents about taking the Prakash Ambedkar led-Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA) on board on Saturday, January 28, 2023. Earlier this week, Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray announced an alliance the Prakash Ambedkar's VBA ahead of the Mumbai civic elections. 

    While addressing the media, NCP chief Sharad Pawar said that the Congress, Nationalist Congress Party and Thackeray-led Sena would contest the upcoming elections together. 

    "There were no discussions (in the MVA) about Prakash Ambedkar's VBA before the elections. We have no idea what is going on between the two sides, and we don't wish to talk about it,' said Pawar in response to a question about the Sena (UBT)-VBA partnership.

    "The Congress, the NCP, and the Thackeray-led Sena will contest the next elections together. We have had no discussions with Ambedkar," he added. 

    The MVA includes the NCP, Thackeray's Sena, and Congress. The three-party coalition ruled from 2019 to the end of June last year. Thackeray's government collapsed after a rebellion by his party's senior leader Eknath Shinde and his supporting MLAs, who later formed an alliance with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and came to power. 

    The BJP has allegedly said it will seek MVA's cooperation for the Kasba and Chinchwad assembly seats in Pune to be unopposed. Byelections are required since the sitting BJP MLAs in these seats passed away recently.

    "I'm not sure who (state BJP president) Chandrakant Patil is writing a letter to. I don't have any knowledge of that. I'm not sure how he didn't consider unopposed elections during the byelections in Kolhapur and Pandharpur," said Pawar. 

    On Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar's early morning oath-taking ceremony in November 2019, the NCP president said, "It has been two years. Why are you bringing it up?"

    On November 23, 2019, Devendra Fadnavis was re-elected as chief minister, with Ajit Pawar as his deputy following the 2019 Assembly elections. Both were sworn in early in the morning ceremony, but the administration only lasted 80 hours.

    (With inputs from PTI)

    Also Read: Mumbai police arrest Bihar man for making threat calls to NCP chief Sharad Pawar; check details

    Also Read: 'Uniting to save democracy': Uddhav Thackeray's Sena announces alliance with Prakash Ambedkar's VBA

    Also Read: Supriya Sule raises Maharashtra-Karnataka border issue in Lok Sabha; urges Amit Shah to intervene

    Last Updated Jan 28, 2023, 4:17 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Morena horror: IAF crash report card shows 24 fighter jets went down in last 5 years snt

    Morena horror: IAF crash report card shows 24 fighters went down in last 5 years

    Congress must be fulcrum of Opposition coalition for 2024, says general secretary Jairam Ramesh - adt

    Congress must be fulcrum of Opposition coalition for 2024, says general secretary Jairam Ramesh

    Tripura Election 2023: BJP announces first list of candidates; CM Manik Shah to contest from Town Bordowali - adt

    Tripura Election 2023: BJP announces first list of candidates; CM Manik Shah to contest from Town Bordowali

    Congress President Kharge writes to HM Amit Shah; seeks adequate security for Bharat Jodo Yatra - adt

    Congress President Kharge writes to HM Amit Shah; seeks adequate security for Bharat Jodo Yatra

    2 IAF aircraft crash near Madhya Pradesh Morena rescue operations underway gcw

    IAF's Sukhoi-30, Mirage-2000 fighter jets crash near MP's Gwalior; one pilot killed

    Recent Stories

    Monalisa SEXY photos, video: Bhojpuri actress, Pawan Singh's HOT bedroom song 'Pala Satake' goes viral-WATCH RBA

    Monalisa SEXY photos, video: Bhojpuri actress, Pawan Singh's HOT bedroom song 'Pala Satake' goes viral-WATCH

    IND vs NZ 2023: Santner currently best spinner in white-ball cricket, lucky to have him, says Mitchell snt

    IND vs NZ 2023: Santner currently best spinner in white-ball cricket, lucky to have him, says Mitchell

    Morena horror: IAF crash report card shows 24 fighter jets went down in last 5 years snt

    Morena horror: IAF crash report card shows 24 fighters went down in last 5 years

    Amazon workers reveal shocking details allege their toilet breaks were timed gcw

    Amazon workers reveal shocking details, allege their toilet breaks were timed

    Congress must be fulcrum of Opposition coalition for 2024, says general secretary Jairam Ramesh - adt

    Congress must be fulcrum of Opposition coalition for 2024, says general secretary Jairam Ramesh

    Recent Videos

    WATCH Glimpses of AMPHEX 2023, mega wargames with over 900 troops, amphibious ships and fighter jets

    WATCH: Glimpses of AMPHEX 2023, India's mega exercise with over 900 troops, amphibious ships and fighter jets

    Video Icon
    Surprised some India are attaching more importance to views of foreign documentary-maker than Supreme Court: Kerala Governor

    Surprised people are attaching more importance to views of foreign documentary-maker than SC: Kerala Governor

    Video Icon
    Pathaan public review: Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone's film gets thumbs up; fans go gaga over Salman Khan (Watch) RBA

    Pathaan public review: Shah Rukh, Deepika Padukone's film gets thumbs up; fans go gaga over Salman Khan -Watch

    Video Icon
    India vs New Zealand, IND vs NZ 2022-23, Indore/3rd ODI: Broadcasters should give the correct picture - Rohit Sharma on his first ton in 3 years-ayh

    Watch: Rohit Sharma gets annoyed over first century in 3 years statistic

    Video Icon
    India vs New Zealand, IND vs NZ 2022-23, Indore/3rd ODI: Hoping Jasprit Bumrah plays last two Tests against Australia - Rohit Sharma-ayh

    'Hoping Jasprit Bumrah plays last two Tests against Australia' - Rohit Sharma

    Video Icon