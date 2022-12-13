Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Mumbai police arrest Bihar man for making threat calls to NCP chief Sharad Pawar; check details

    A case has been registered against an unknown caller under section 294, 506(2) of the IPC. Confirming the development, NCP's chief spokesperson Mahesh Tapase said the caller appeared to be mentally unstable, who had been calling Pawar's residence at regular intervals and making such threats. 

    Desi pistol se goli mar dunga NCP chief Sharad Pawar receives death threats; check details AJR
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Dec 13, 2022, 3:32 PM IST

    Mumbai Police on Tuesday (December 13) said that a man has been arrested from Bihar for allegedly making threat calls at Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) president Sharad Pawar's Mumbai residence.

    N Soni (45) was arrested by a Mumbai police team in Patna and was being brought, an official of Gamdevi police station said. Soni had been allegedly calling Pawar's bungalow, Silver Oak', for the last three-four months.

    Also read: Lalu Yadav remains critical, daughter Rohini Acharya gives update on RJD chief's health; check details

    Earlier, a case was registered against the unknown caller under section 294, 506(2) of the IPC. Confirming the development, NCP's chief spokesperson Mahesh Tapase said the caller appeared to be mentally unstable, who had been calling Pawar's residence at regular intervals and making such threats. 

    Tapase also said that the caller had called several times and made similar threats. The call came a day after Pawar celebrated his 82nd birthday on Monday, which was attended by top leaders of the NCP, Congress and the Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) and other well-wishers.

    Earlier too, the NCP chief has received such threats. In April, his residence was attacked by employees of the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation, who were on strike.

    Also read: HM Amit Shah slams Congress, reminds it of Chinese transgressions and 'donations'

    Meanwhile, several political parties called for a bandh today in Maharashtra to protest against Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari's remarks about Shivaji Maharaj.

    Along with this, there is a plan to take out a morcha against the governor this week. Maharashtra political parties have demanded President Draupadi Murmu and the central government to remove him from the post. Meanwhile, Koshyari has written a letter to Union Home Minister Amit Shah seeking his advice.

    Last Updated Dec 13, 2022, 4:58 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    India China Tawang clash Indian Air Force closely monitoring situation along LAC in Arunachal Pradesh AJR

    India-China Tawang clash: Indian Air Force closely monitoring situation along LAC in Arunachal Pradesh

    Kerala Assembly passes bill to remove Governor from Universities' Chancellor position - adt

    Kerala Assembly passes bill to remove Governor from Universities' Chancellor position

    Banks wrote off NPAs over Rs 10 lakh crore in last 5 years, says Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman - adt

    Banks wrote off NPAs over Rs 10 lakh crore in last 5 years, says Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman

    Delhi man receives missed calls loses Rs 50 lakh cops suspect SIM swapping gcw

    Delhi man receives missed calls, loses Rs 50 lakh; cops suspect SIM swapping

    Pet registration mandatory for Noida residents by Jan 31 2023 penalty on delay gcw

    Pet registration mandatory for Noida residents by Jan 31, 2023, penalty on delay

    Recent Stories

    OnePlus 11R likely to have IR blaster alert slider curved display more gcw

    OnePlus 11R likely to have IR blaster, alert slider, curved display & more

    Goons perform stunts on moving vehicle, openly challenge police - gps

    Watch: Goons perform stunts on moving vehicle, openly challenge police

    football Argentina vs Croatia: Qatar World Cup's 'hottest fan' Ivana Knoll semi-finals prediction drives Messi supporters nuts snt

    Argentina vs Croatia: Qatar World Cup's 'hottest fan' Ivana Knoll's prediction drives Messi supporters nuts!

    India China Tawang clash Indian Air Force closely monitoring situation along LAC in Arunachal Pradesh AJR

    India-China Tawang clash: Indian Air Force closely monitoring situation along LAC in Arunachal Pradesh

    Kerala Assembly passes bill to remove Governor from Universities' Chancellor position - adt

    Kerala Assembly passes bill to remove Governor from Universities' Chancellor position

    Recent Videos

    BAN vs IND 2022-23, Chittagong/1st Test: KL Rahul promises that India will play aggressively against Bangladesh; here is why-ayh

    BAN vs IND 2022-23, 1st Test: KL Rahul promises that India will play aggressively; here's why

    Video Icon
    On This Day Tangail Para drop, India's largest airborne operation 51 years ago

    Revisiting Tangail Para drop, India's largest airborne operation 51 years ago

    Video Icon
    PM Modi inaugurates Rs 8650 crore Nagpur Metro Phase 1, buys a ticket and takes a ride

    PM Modi inaugurates Rs 8,650 crore Nagpur Metro Phase 1, buys a ticket and takes a ride

    Video Icon
    Indie Scoop: Featuring Peekay, Catchy, Hashbbc and Kavya Kirti

    'Indie Scoop': Featuring Peekay, Catchy, Hashbbc and Kavya Kirti

    Video Icon
    Cyclone Mandous: Rough waves cause damage at Marina beach; houses damaged in Villupuram

    Cyclone Mandous: Rough waves cause damage at Marina beach; houses damaged in Villupuram

    Video Icon