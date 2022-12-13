Mumbai police arrest Bihar man for making threat calls to NCP chief Sharad Pawar; check details

A case has been registered against an unknown caller under section 294, 506(2) of the IPC. Confirming the development, NCP's chief spokesperson Mahesh Tapase said the caller appeared to be mentally unstable, who had been calling Pawar's residence at regular intervals and making such threats.

Mumbai Police on Tuesday (December 13) said that a man has been arrested from Bihar for allegedly making threat calls at Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) president Sharad Pawar's Mumbai residence.

N Soni (45) was arrested by a Mumbai police team in Patna and was being brought, an official of Gamdevi police station said. Soni had been allegedly calling Pawar's bungalow, Silver Oak', for the last three-four months.

Also read: Lalu Yadav remains critical, daughter Rohini Acharya gives update on RJD chief's health; check details

Earlier, a case was registered against the unknown caller under section 294, 506(2) of the IPC. Confirming the development, NCP's chief spokesperson Mahesh Tapase said the caller appeared to be mentally unstable, who had been calling Pawar's residence at regular intervals and making such threats.

Tapase also said that the caller had called several times and made similar threats. The call came a day after Pawar celebrated his 82nd birthday on Monday, which was attended by top leaders of the NCP, Congress and the Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) and other well-wishers.

Earlier too, the NCP chief has received such threats. In April, his residence was attacked by employees of the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation, who were on strike.

Also read: HM Amit Shah slams Congress, reminds it of Chinese transgressions and 'donations'

Meanwhile, several political parties called for a bandh today in Maharashtra to protest against Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari's remarks about Shivaji Maharaj.

Along with this, there is a plan to take out a morcha against the governor this week. Maharashtra political parties have demanded President Draupadi Murmu and the central government to remove him from the post. Meanwhile, Koshyari has written a letter to Union Home Minister Amit Shah seeking his advice.