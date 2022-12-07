Supriya Sule raises Maharashtra-Karnataka border issue in Lok Sabha; urges Amit Shah to intervene

The Maharashtra-Karnataka border dispute turned violent on Tuesday when vehicles registered in the former state were attacked by pro-Kannada groups near Karnataka's Belagavi district. NCP's Supriya Sule said, "People from Maharashtra were beaten up yesterday. This is not acceptable. This is one country."

The issue of the Maharashtra-Karnataka border dispute was raised in Lok Sabha on Wednesday, with the Nationalist Congress Party leader Supriya Sule requesting the intervention of Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

The NCP leader raised the issue during the Zero Hour, claiming that the people of Maharashtra are 'beaten up' every day despite the fact that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is the ruling party in both states.

Shiv Sena (Uddhav Thackeray faction) leader Vinayak Raut backed the NCP leader. Sule said, "In the last ten days, a plot has been hatched to destabilise Maharashtra. The Home Minister, Amit Shah, should intervene in the matter." "This is not acceptable. This is one country."

Bharatiya Janata Party MPs from Karnataka objected to Sule's remark, claiming that the matter is sub-judice. Reacting to the same, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla said that the matter is a sensitive issue between the two states.

After raising anti-Karnataka government slogans in Marathi, Maha Vikas Aghadi members, including NCP, Sena's Thackeray faction, and Congress members, walked out of the House in protest.

The border issue dates back to 1957, when states were reorganised on linguistic lines.

Maharashtra claimed Belagavi, a former part of the Bombay Presidency, as it has a sizable Marathi-speaking population. It also claimed 814 Marathi-speaking villages, which are now part of the state's southern region.

However, Karnataka considers the linguistic demarcation established by the States Reorganisation Act and the Mahajan Commission Report of 1967 to be final.

(With inputs from PTI)

