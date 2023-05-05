Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    NCP committee unanimously rejects Sharad Pawar's resignation as party chief

    The Nationalist Congress Party on Friday passed a resolution rejecting Sharad Pawar's resignation as party chief and has requested him to continue to lead the party that he founded.
     

    First Published May 5, 2023, 12:20 PM IST

    Two days after Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief and senior Maharashtra politician Sharad Pawar announced his intention to quit, an 18-member committee created by him rejected his resignation on Friday.

    The 18-member committee was formed by Sharad Pawar to name the new national president of the party. NCP spokespersons proposed to party leader Praful Patel that Sharad Pawar continue as president. "We can make working presidents, but Sharad Pawar should be president," they said.

    "The state, party, and country all need you right now. You are the foundation of this party. You are a respected leader in the country. Your influence can be felt throughout the state," stated top NCP leader Praful Patel following the meeting.

    "We reject his resignation unanimously. The party wants him to stay as President," he explained.

    "Several leaders, including myself, met with Pawar Saheb and repeatedly asked him to reconsider his decision because the country and party needed him at this time. Not only NCP leaders, but also other party leaders and prominent figures, have asked him to continue as party chief," Patel added.
     

