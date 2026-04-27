NCC Guwahati Group launches Aqua Adventure Regatta 2026 for 100 Assam cadets at Umiam Lake, Meghalaya. The ten-day camp, a first of its kind, provides structured training in sailing and kayaking to instill courage, discipline and teamwork.

In a landmark initiative to promote adventure, leadership and watermanship among youth, the National Cadet Corps (NCC) Guwahati Group under the aegis of NCC North Eastern Region Directorate has launched Aqua Adventure Regatta 2026 for 100 NCC cadets from Assam at the picturesque Umiam Lake in Meghalaya.

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As per the release, organised by 1 Assam Battalion NCC from 24 April to 03 May 2026, the ten-day camp marks a first-of-its-kind initiative where Army and Air Wing NCC cadets from Assam are being imparted structured training in water-based adventure activities on such a scale. For many cadets, this is their first exposure to boating and water sports, making the camp a unique and transformative experience.

Nurturing Courage and Teamwork

The regatta has been conceptualised to instil courage, discipline, teamwork and water confidence among the cadets, while also nurturing young talent for future adventure and competitive pursuits. The initiative adds a new dimension to adventure training within NCC and seeks to broaden the horizons of youth development in the region.

Expert Training in Sailing and Kayaking

During the camp, cadets are undergoing intensive training in sailing and kayaking under expert instructors from the Umiam Sailing Club, learning essential skills in seamanship, navigation, safety and team coordination in a challenging yet inspiring environment.

A Commitment to Youth Development

The Aqua Adventure Regatta reflects the commitment of the NCC to provide meaningful experiential learning opportunities that foster leadership, resilience and a spirit of adventure among the youth. The camp is also reinforcing camaraderie, self-confidence and a sense of national pride among participating cadets.

This pioneering initiative by NCC Guwahati Group is expected to pave the way for similar adventure programmes in the future and further strengthen the role of NCC in shaping disciplined, confident and capable young citizens for the nation.