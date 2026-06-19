Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini said Guru Arjan Dev's sacrifice is a unique example of truth and spiritual strength. At a state-level event on the Guru's 420th Martyrdom Day, he said the martyrdom inspires people not to bow before injustice.

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini has said the sacrifice of Guru Arjan Dev, fifth Sikh Guru, is a unique example of truth, righteousness, humanity and spiritual strength in Indian history. He said the Sikh Guru's life and martyrdom inspire people never to bow before injustice, oppression and falsehood.

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The Chief Minister was addressing a state-level function organised in Panchkula on the occasion of the 420th Martyrdom Day of Sri Guru Arjan Dev on Thursday. A documentary film based on the life of Sri Guru Arjan Dev Ji was also screened on the occasion. The Chief Minister also participated in Chhabeel Seva, a release said.

An Inspiration for the Entire Nation

Addressing the gathering organised under the Haryana Government's Sant Mahapurush Samman Evam Vichar Prasar Yojana, the Chief Minister said that he felt fortunate to be present at the event held on the sacred land of Sri Mata Mansa Devi and Sri Nada Sahib. Paying floral tributes to Sri Guru Arjan Dev, he said that the Guru's sacrifice is not only the heritage of the Sikh community but a source of inspiration for the entire nation.

He said that India's history is filled with a glorious tradition of sacrifice, penance, devotion and spiritual valour. Whenever the nation, religion, culture and humanity faced challenges, saints and Gurus came forward with their sacrifices to protect truth and righteousness. The martyrdom of Sri Guru Arjan Dev stands as one of the greatest examples of this noble tradition.

A Symbol of Social Harmony

The Chief Minister said that Sri Guru Arjan Dev played a historic role in uniting society and bringing humanity together. He established Sri Harmandir Sahib in Amritsar and ensured that it had four entrances, symbolising that the holy shrine is open to all humanity irrespective of caste, class or religion. He said Guru Sahib had, centuries ago, given practical shape to the ideals of social harmony, equality and the spirit of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam (the world is one family).

Promoting Sikh History in Education

The Chief Minister said that the Haryana Government has also taken several important initiatives to introduce the history and teachings of Sikh Gurus to the younger generation. The history of Sikh Gurus has been included in the Class VIII history curriculum. Students will now also study the sacrifice, contributions and ideals of Baba Banda Singh Bahadur. (ANI)