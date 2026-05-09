Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini attended Suvendu Adhikari's oath ceremony as West Bengal's first BJP CM. Saini expressed confidence that the new govt will set development benchmarks and play a key role in the Viksit Bharat journey.

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Saturday attended the swearing-in ceremony of the new government in West Bengal and expressed confidence that the new government would set benchmarks in development, good governance.

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He congratulated Suvendu Adhikari, who took oath as Chief Minister, and the people of West Bengal and said the state will play significant role in the Viksit Bharat journey.

Haryana CM Hails Historic Win

The Chief Minister said the day was historic and that the BJP's spectacular victory represented the triumph of the resolve for a developed India by 2047. He said Subhas Chandra Bose and Syama Prasad Mookerji's historic land of West Bengal would play a key role in giving a new direction to the country.

According to a release, he said that under the leadership of the Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, West Bengal "would play an important role in realising the vision of a developed India". He expressed confidence that the new government would set new benchmarks in development, good governance and public welfare in the State.

The Chief Minister said the people of West Bengal had extended their support for development and good governance. He added that the Centre and the State would work together to achieve the goal of Viksit Bharat-2047.

Suvendu Adhikari Sworn In as First BJP CM

Earlier today, Suvendu Adhikari took oath as the ninth Chief Minister of West Bengal, creating history as the first Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader to occupy the state's top post since Independence. The oath of office was administered by Governor RN Ravi at a grand swearing-in ceremony in Kolkata attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Ministers and senior BJP leaders.

'Sonar Bangla' Era Begins: Adhikari

Calling it the beginning of a new chapter for the state, Adhikari said the "Sonar Bangla" era had officially begun after the BJP's sweeping victory in the 2026 West Bengal Assembly elections. (ANI)